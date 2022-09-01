M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 3.16pm Updated: September 1 2022, 3.22pm
Two HGVs collided on the M11 in the early hours of Thursday (@EmriGreg/PA)
Two HGVs collided on the M11 in the early hours of Thursday (@EmriGreg/PA)

Drivers were being advised to avoid the M11 near Stansted airport after two HGVs crashed.

A Royal Mail lorry and car transporter collided between junctions 10 and eight southbound at around 4.45am on Thursday, causing both to set on fire.

One lorry went up in flames on the hard shoulder, while the other was down an embankment – leaving fire crews with limited access.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The hard shoulder fire was put out by the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) but firefighters continued to work on the other after it kept reigniting.

The service told the PA news agency the fire was under control and officers were focused on monitoring hot spots and any reignited flames.

The ECFRS said in a statement on Thursday morning: “Firefighters are working to extinguish a lorry fire.

“Due to the lorry being down an embankment with difficult access, crews are working to remove the lorry to extinguish the fire.

“Once removed from the embankment, crews will work to extinguish the fire.

“Crews are also working to recover another lorry and make the scene safe ready for resurfacing works to take place.”

Drivers were urged to continue to avoid the area, where fire crews were set to remain for several hours to make sure it is safe.

A video taken by a passerby showed several burnt cars on the transporter.

It also showed smoke coming from the embankment on the side of the motorway.

Lorry crash on M11 near Stansted
One of the lorries involved in the crash was a car transporter (@EmriGreg/PA)

National Highways South-East said a full closure was still in place, though trapped traffic had been released.

Some 250 metres of hard shoulder on the southbound carriageway was assessed and lanes one and two need resurfacing before the road can reopen, officials said.

It will reopen at 5am on Friday, after the HGVs have also been removed.

