Home News UK & World

Two guns used in shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police say

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 3.48pm Updated: September 1 2022, 4.28pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)

Two guns were used in the shooting which killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, police have said.

Merseyside Police also released CCTV footage of the gunman running from the scene as they appealed once again for people with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen warned those who are “shielding” the culprit that they “will do everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice”, adding: “It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl.”

A CCTV screen grab showing the gunman
A CCTV screen grab showing the gunman wanted in connection with the shooting (Merseyside Police/PA)

In an update on Thursday afternoon, Mr Kameen said the investigation had made “significant progress” and that it was believed the gunman had brought two weapons with him when he “callously ran away from Olivia’s house”.

“I want to know where those guns are now,” he said.

“You may have been told to hide them or dispose of them – I understand you may be frightened of contacting us, but I want you to do the right thing for Olivia and tell us where they are right now.

“If you are hiding the guns and you have no intention of telling us, then I place you in the same category as the vile man responsible for the murder. And we will hunt you too.”

CCTV grab of gunman
Police called for help in identifying the gunman (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mr Kameen said the CCTV was being released in the hope that it might job people’s memories about seeing the gunman in the area at the time of the incident on August 22.

“This footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue. You then see him turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight. We know he is climbing into and through people’s gardens to avoid being seen,” he said.

“As you can see, the gunman was wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, and he is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

“This is the man we are hunting for – we need to know where he went that night or did you see him in the area?”

Tributes in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool
Tributes in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities and if you are protecting him he is toxic to you and your family.”

Mr Kameen said police were also releasing footage of a man who was in the area at the time of the shooting who they wanted to trace.

He said: “I’m interested in speaking to him as he may have information that is important to the inquiry by virtue of the fact he was in the area at the right time.”

A videograb of a person of interest police wish to speak to
A videograb of a person of interest police wish to speak to (Merseyside Police/PA)

Olivia died after she was shot in her home in Dovecot when the gunman chased another man into the property.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured and is still receiving treatment for her injuries, police said.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death last week and have been released on bail.

