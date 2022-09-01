Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at King’s Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Potter fans mark moment train leaves for Hogwarts at King’s Cross

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 4.06pm
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Potter fans were treated to a magical display at King’s Cross Station on Thursday to mark the moment Hogwarts students board the train to school.

The departure board lit up and announcements were made ahead of the 11am fictional departure from platform nine and three quarters, before a countdown led by Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Capital FM presenter Vick Hope.

The ‘Back To Hogwarts’ event in the capital also included wand combat workshops as well as a rendition of a wand dance from the West End cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

Back to Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station
Harry Potter fans at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Thompson, who hosted the event, said: “Being a massive Harry Potter fan, I jumped at the chance to come down to King’s Cross and host the live countdown for the Back To Hogwarts Day celebrations this year.

“My expectations were already sky high, but I was blown away when I saw so many amazing Wizarding World fans had come down for the day, absolutely smashing it with their costumes!

“Highlight for me was having one-on-one wand combat training with Paul Harris, the Wizarding World wand choreographer, and it was brilliant to see the cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child perform the ‘wand dance’ too.”

Back to Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station
A live performance from the West End cast of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at the Back To Hogwarts event at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Until 4 September, fans will also be able to have their photograph taken with 1.5m-tall replicas of the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone book, while a video booth allows people to see what they would look like in the carriage that famously took Harry, Ron and Hermione to Hogwarts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)
I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)
Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone
Marta Kostyuk did not shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand
People at St Oliver Plunkett church in Strathfoyle at a vigil for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Hundreds attend vigil for two boys who died in Lough Enagh tragedy
Antony, right, has joined Manchester United (Paul Ellis/PA)
Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day
A leak of heavy fuel oil sits on the surface of the sea by the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the Bay of Gibraltar (HM Government of Gibraltar via AP)
Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship
Fiona Donohoe has welcomed the council decision to name a bridge after her son (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe
Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respects near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia (Russian pool via AP)
Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral
Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research (Peter Byrne/PA)
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Naomi Long (PA)
Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0