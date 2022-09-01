Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 5.48pm
Naomi Long (PA)
Naomi Long (PA)

A public inquiry into the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone would not be appropriate while prosecutions are being pursued, Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has said.

However, Naomi Long said if the context changes, that decision can be looked at again.

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard lost their lives in a fatal crush as hundreds queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown for a disco on March 17 2019.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Thursday that two men and a company were to be charged over the deaths.

Ms Long said it would not be appropriate for her to comment on the decisions of the PPS, which is independent of her office.

“My thoughts are very much with the families in terms of Greenvale today, irrespective of what decision the PPS had made, this would be a very painful and difficult day,” she said

Asked about whether a public inquiry would be heard into the incident, Ms Long said that will be a decision for the full Stormont executive.

“The difficulty, of course, is that it would not necessarily be for the Department of Justice to lead on any public inquiry, it would be cross-cutting in nature because you would have a whole mix of departments who would be involved, including the Department for Communities, and indeed health, in terms of response,” she said.

“So, for all of those reasons we would not be able to make a decision, although I did write to all Executive ministers at the time about the conclusion I had reached in light of the ongoing cases, but we would not be able to reach a decision without an executive available to do so.”

