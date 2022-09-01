Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 8.28pm
Antony, right, has joined Manchester United (Paul Ellis/PA)
Manchester United were the biggest movers on transfer deadline day having completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95 million euros (£82.1m).

A deal was already in place between the two clubs, with United agreeing to a potential five million euros (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Antony the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

He has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and follows Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro through the door this summer.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” the 22-year-old said on United’s official website.

Antony scored 25 goals in 82 appearances in his two-and-a-half-year stint at Ajax but is now looking forward to a reunion with United manager Erik Ten Hag, who left the Eredivisie club in the summer.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added.

“His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony, who has been capped nine times by Brazil, is United’s second most expensive signing – after the £89m paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 – and was not the only arrival at Old Trafford on deadline day.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also joined United on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent, to provide competition for David De Gea.

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.”

Leicester made their first outfield signing of the window as they announced the arrival of Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims.

Faes, 24, has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium to add to Brendan Rodgers’ defensive options following the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Leicester’s local rivals Nottingham Forest have had a contrasting summer to the Foxes and announced their 19th signing in the shape of Willy Boly from Wolves.

The Ivory Coast defender has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground as manager Steve Cooper continues to add to his ranks.

Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker was another departure from Molineux after moving across the midlands to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.