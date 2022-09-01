Hundreds attend vigil for two boys who died in Lough Enagh tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds attend vigil for two boys who died in Lough Enagh tragedy

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 8.38pm Updated: September 1 2022, 9.18pm
People at St Oliver Plunkett church in Strathfoyle at a vigil for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
People at St Oliver Plunkett church in Strathfoyle at a vigil for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil following the tragic deaths of two teenage boys in a Co Londonderry lough.

Those in attendance outside St Oliver Plunkett Church in Strathfoyle on Thursday evening held candles in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty.

The event, which was attended by several local politicians, began with songs from a folk group.

A folk group singing at the memorial
A folk group singing at the vigil (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said the community had been hit by an “unspeakable tragedy”.

He said: “Two beautiful, brilliant boys, along with their four friends, went out for an adventure.

“Many of us will have done that in our own youth.

“This is a cruel reminder of the preciousness and fragility of life.”

Parish Priest Father Michael Canny led those in attendance in prayers and a moment of silence.

He said: “This is an opportunity to stand with the families which have experienced such pain and loss over the last number of days.

Candles are lit at St Oliver Plunkett church
Candles are lit at St Oliver Plunkett church (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“These young boys are part of our community, one was born in India and came to live in our community at the age of three months, and the other boy was born in Altnagelvin Hospital, the same as so many of you here.

“They and their families have made this community their home and in the course of the past two days many thousands have paid their respects and stood in solidarity with these families.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy told the vigil: “Coming together tonight, seeing so many people here in unity, gives me some comfort.

“We don’t have the words but we can come together and that gives us strength.”

Father Michael Canny
Father Michael Canny led those in attendance in prayers (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The event ended with those in attendance laying candles in front of portraits of the two teenagers.

Local man Ralph Dixon said the community had turned out to show support for the two grieving families.

He said: “I knew one of the fathers. We all stand together in this community.”

The two boys were from the city’s Indian Keralan community and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after receiving their GCSE results last week.

The boys will be laid to rest on Friday following a joint funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

The Mass will be conducted according to the Rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, incorporating the music and Malayalam language of India.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil
Hundreds of people attended the vigil (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy and a book of condolence was opened at the Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

There have been calls to improve safety measures around the lough.

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said there should be more warnings around how deep the water is, as well as guidance on what to do if you get into difficulty and better availability of life rings around the area.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident, but said they believe it was a tragic drowning incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)
I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith
Vanessa Kahn, making her first open-water ocean dive, spotted the phone in water about 25ft deep (Alamy/PA)
Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone
Marta Kostyuk did not shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand
Antony, right, has joined Manchester United (Paul Ellis/PA)
Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day
A leak of heavy fuel oil sits on the surface of the sea by the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the Bay of Gibraltar (HM Government of Gibraltar via AP)
Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship
Fiona Donohoe has welcomed the council decision to name a bridge after her son (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe
Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respects near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia (Russian pool via AP)
Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral
Better methods to identify people at high risk of developing the condition could aid treatment research (Peter Byrne/PA)
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Naomi Long (PA)
Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long
Residents are screened for Covid-19 in Chengdu (Chinatopix Via AP)
China locks down 21 million in Covid-19 outbreak

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0