I’m staying – Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

I’m staying – Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 10.32pm
Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bernardo Silva said leaving Manchester City this summer was never an option and insists he is happy at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder had been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris St Germain but boss Pep Guardiola was steadfast in his desire to keep the player at the club.

Silva said an offer did come in for him late in the transfer window, but is content staying at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’m staying. I spoke with the club and I’m staying,” he said after City’s 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City hammered Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m happy here at Man City and I will do my best. It’s Man City. In the last five seasons we have won four Premier Leagues and got to the final of the Champions League.

“It’s one of the top three clubs in the world right now probably so I couldn’t be better here. It’s a club I want to be at and I’m happy.

“It wasn’t a tough decision because there were no offers. There was one offer from one team, no more than that, so it was quite easy for me and for the club because the only offer that came came quite late so for the club to find a replacement it wouldn’t be easy.

“I’m very happy here as I said and I’m going to do my best. Here is a big mutual respect between me and Pep, I’ve learned so much from him and each day I keep learning. But not just him, the respect I have for my team-mates, the fans and the club.

“I’m staying for this season and if I stay here two or three seasons I’m always going to do my best for this club.”

It seems highly likely City will be celebrating a fifth Premier League title in six years given their electric start to the season.

Erling Haaland has added a different dimension to Guardiola’s side and having scored nine goals in his first five games – including back-to-back hat-tricks – an unprecedented end-of-season tally is on the cards.

Silva said: “He’s so good, so quick, so strong. His hunger for goals, he always wants more and to have a striker like him in our team is just great. Especially in the last two games he was unbelievable and I hope he continues in this way.

“I hope he can get 50 or 60! By Christmas. He’s playing well. It doesn’t matter who scores.

“If the strikers score it is always nice for the team because it’s good for the confidence and helps them go again. If I could choose then only strikers would score because it is nice to have them confident and aggressive, it’s where we need them. As many as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win
Sarina Wiegman’s England play Austria away in a Word Cup qualifier on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
England can’t be satisfied after Euro win – Sarina Wiegman
Zander Clark has joined Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark on three-year deal
Hearts are keen on Zander Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts in talks to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton (PA)
Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday
Oliver Abildgaard is absent for Celtic’s home clash with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United, says Jadon Sancho
Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County likely to be without George Harmon for visit of Aberdeen
Louis Moult is back at Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0

More from The Courier

Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth