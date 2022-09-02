Nuclear technology key to mitigating climate change – US environment chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nuclear technology key to mitigating climate change – US environment chief

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 10.06am
Japanese environment minister Akihiro Nishimura meets US EPA administrator Michael Regan in Tokyo (AP)
Japanese environment minister Akihiro Nishimura meets US EPA administrator Michael Regan in Tokyo (AP)

The head of the US environment protection agency (EPA) has said advanced nuclear technology will be “critical” for both America and Japan as they step up cooperation to meet decarbonisation goals.

Michael Regan, after holding talks with his Japanese counterpart Akihiro Nishimura in Tokyo, told a joint news conference that nuclear energy in their countries plays a role and “the opportunities for advanced nuclear technology will be critical if we’re going to meet our climate goals”.

“I think the science tells us that we have to respond to the climate crisis with a sense of urgency and nuclear energy and nuclear technology has and can have a role in continuing with a zero emissions contribution to the climate,” he said, showing support for Japan’s recent shift toward returning to nuclear energy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week he had instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, in a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country’s plants were shut down.

Michael Regan
Michael Regan said nuclear technology was critical in the need to achieve climate goals (AP)

Mr Kishida said Japan needs to consider all options of energy mix, including nuclear, to bolster its “green transformation” effort to curb emissions of greenhouse gases and to secure stable energy supply. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdowns, but the government has been pushing for a return to nuclear energy amid worries of power shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a global push to reduce greenhouse gases.

Japan has faced criticism for saying it will phase out fossil fuel use by 2050 without proposing a clear timeline.

While maintaining a 20%-22% target for nuclear energy as part of its energy mix for 2030, Japan’s government had previously insisted it was not considering building new plants or replacing aged reactors, apparently to avoid stoking criticism from a wary public.

Mr Kishida’s recent comments represent a sharp change from that stance.

The Japanese leader asked a government panel to decide by the end of the year on its proposal for the development and construction of “new innovative reactors”, such as small modular reactors, while also considering extending operational lifespan of aging reactors.

US President Joe Biden also believes that it is an “all hands on deck approach”, Mr Regan said, adding that investments in nuclear technology and carbon capture will complement the big potential for renewable energy.

American and Japanese environmental leaders also agreed to cooperate to speed up global effort to achieve decarbonisation as well as curb ocean plastic pollution, chemicals and other environmental issues.

Mr Biden last month signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act that includes energy provisions aimed at creating savings by providing tax credit for new purchases of some electric vehicles and for home owners who invest in energy-efficient equipment in the US.

While costs of wind, solar and battery storage are coming down and will dominate the future market, existing technology will remain important for the zero emissions goal “if we want to respond to the climate crisis in a timely manner,” Mr Regan said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Chile’s leader has suffered a significant setback after voters resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a 41-year-old charter imposed under dictator Augusto Pinochet (Cristobal Escobar/AP)
President dealt a blow as Chile strongly rejects radical new constitution
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
What the papers say – September 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 5
A large driftwood tree root on the coast of Mutiny Bay-Puget Sound as viewed from West Beach, Whidbey Island, Washington, USA (Alamy/PA)
At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established a new life for themselves after stepping down as senior working royals (PA)
Harry and Meghan’s new life after stepping down as senior working royals
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hug Team United Kingdom competitor Lisa Johnston at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, a study has suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)
Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, study suggests

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings