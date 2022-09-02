Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Senior Afghan cleric among ‘at least 18’ killed in mosque blast in city of Herat

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.38pm
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)
Afghan people run near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)

An explosion has torn through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic said.

At least 21 people were hurt.

The blast went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday’s noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The explosion killed Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades.

Mr Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over the country a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

Afghan people gather near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan
Afghan people gather near the site of an explosion in Herat province, Afghanistan (Omid Haqjoo/AP)

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Ambulances took 18 bodies and 21 wounded people from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance centre.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Previous mosque attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic State (Isis) extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as well as Taliban targets.

The Herat mosque draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

In the year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Isis attacked several mosques in suicide attacks during Friday prayers, with a focus on targeting Shiite Muslims.

Isis followers are also Sunnis and consider Shiites to be infidels.

