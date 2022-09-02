Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 2.30pm Updated: September 2 2022, 2.32pm
Todd Boehly has overseen a summer of spending at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly has overseen a summer of spending at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte.

Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18 season.

It was also the first billion-pound net spend in a single window and Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, told the PA news agency: “It’s pretty remarkable really.

“If we’d gone back to the start of the summer I don’t think many of us would have predicted it to this level, but I think there’s a number of factors that have driven this.

“As we’ve come out of the Covid-19 pandemic I think clubs have got a little bit more security, we’ve just entered a new broadcast cycle which means those clubs know exactly what they’ll be generating, we’ve got fans back in the stadiums which provides more available cash to clubs.

“And we’ve got a wave of new owners as well, and what we’ve seen at Chelsea has really driven forward the market. You’ve got to look at these things in the sense that it creates a domino effect, as one club in the Premier League spends then another will do as well.

“It really does mark a point of record in where Premier League clubs are. Going over a billion at the net level really is a marker of how critical acquiring playing talent is to the business models, in particular at the top end of the Premier League.”

It is understood clubs’ total spending this summer equated to 32 per cent of turnover, only a slight increase on the 30 per cent in the summer of 2017.

Chelsea, under their new ownership group headed by Todd Boehly, spent £255.3m on the likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

That was £53.3m more than the next biggest spenders – Manchester United with £202m as Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez all featured in their top 10 most expensive signings of all time.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Newcastle Alexander Isak and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta were further £50m-plus arrivals – though City were one of five clubs to make a net profit in the window.

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest recorded a gross spend of £126m as they brought in an astonishing 21 new players..

Bridge added: “I think it’s really interesting, this time last year they were pretty much bottom of the Championship after quite a poor start.

“Within the Championship, the difficult financial position for a lot of clubs means a lot of squads are made up of players on loan agreements or shorter-term contracts.

Nottingham Forest huddle before their game at Everton
It is a new-look Nottingham Forest team (Peter Byrne/PA)

“With Nottingham Forest having that later run and being promoted through the play-offs, that gives them less time anyway in the transfer window but they clearly believe the best way to safeguard their future – and future income – is to spend heavily in the transfer market.

“Of course that comes with significant risk, gelling a squad at short notice but also the financial liability throughout the contracted period.”

The previous record summer of 2017 saw £1.43bn spent, with a further £430million in January 2018 – and a significant winter outlay seems probable this time around too, particularly with a mid-season World Cup showcase.

That would mean the first £2bn gross spend for a season and Bridge said: “We could be really set for a quite bumper year, to say the least.”

