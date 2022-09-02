Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fighting continues near Ukrainian nuclear plant despite experts voicing fears

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 3.08pm
Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)
Munitions seen at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

Heavy fighting has continued near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine – a day after experts from the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence says shelling continued in the district where the Zaporizhzhia power plant sits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said Russian shelling damaged houses, gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the Nikopol region on the other bank of the Dnieper River, part of fighting in several areas of eastern and southern Ukraine overnight.

The team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), braving gunfire and artillery blasts along their route, crossed the frontlines to reach the Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday in a mission to help safeguard the plant against catastrophe.

Fighting on Thursday prompted the shutdown of one reactor — underscoring the urgency of their task.

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations that the other side was trying to impede the work of the IAEA experts, or control the message.

Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address on Thursday, had tough words for the IAEA delegation.

While applauding its arrival at the plant, he said independent journalists were kept from covering the visit, allowing Russians to present a one-sided, “futile tour”.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considered “positively” the arrival of the mission, “despite all problems and difficulties caused by the Ukrainian side’s provocative actions”.

The 14-member delegation arrived in a convoy of cars and vans after months of talks to enable the experts to pass through the front lines.

Speaking to reporters after leaving colleagues inside, IAEA director Rafael Grossi said the agency was “not moving” from the plant and promised a “continued presence” of agency experts.

Mr Grossi said it was “obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times” — but could not assess whether it was by chance or on purpose.

“I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable,” he said.

Mr Grossi said IAEA experts toured the entire site, including control rooms, emergency systems and diesel generators, and met with the plant’s staff.

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month-long war.

Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield to launch attacks.

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency walk while inspecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency walk while inspecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

On Friday, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu rejected the Ukrainian allegations and said Russia has no heavy weapons either on the site or in nearby areas.

Mr Shoigu said Ukrainian forces have fired 120 artillery shells and used 16 suicide drones to hit the plant, “raising a real threat of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe”.

Before the IAEA team arrived, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, said Russian mortar shelling had led to the shutdown of one of its reactors by its emergency protection system and had damaged a backup power supply line used for in-house needs.

IAEA announced plans for a news conference later on Friday from its headquarters in Vienna to discuss the mission.

Energoatom on Friday accused Russian forces of “making every effort” to prevent the IAEA mission from getting to know the facts on the ground.

On Thursday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was making sure the plant was secure and safe, and that mission “accomplishes all of its plans there”.

Elsewhere in Ukraine on Friday, Mr Zelensky’s office said four people were killed and 10 injured over the last day in the eastern Donetsk region, a key hub of the Russian invasion, and reported rocket attacks on Sloviansk that destroyed a children’s nursery.

It said heavy fighting continues in two districts of the Kherson region to the south.

