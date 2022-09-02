Warrant issued for arrest of activist accused of breaching pipeline injunction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warrant issued for arrest of activist accused of breaching pipeline injunction

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 4.48pm
Protester Scott Breen pictured in February 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Protester Scott Breen pictured in February 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A High Court judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a “known tunneller” who is accused of breaching an injunction preventing environmental protesters disrupting work on a 105km-long aviation fuel pipeline.

Activist Scott Breen, 48, is alleged to have “flouted” the terms of a court order requiring him to leave a pit he dug next to the M25 at Runnymede in Surrey in a bid to disrupt the operations of oil company Esso.

On Friday, following a short hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Mrs Justice Heather Williams ordered a bench warrant for his arrest so that Mr Breen can face committal for contempt of court proceedings next week.

Lawyers for Esso argue that Mr Breen should be jailed for his alleged breach of the High Court injunction.

HS2 protest court case
Protester Scott Breen, pictured in February, 2021 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The protester was previously among the group of campaigners who occupied a network of tunnels under a small park next to Euston station in central London in January last year as part of a protest against the HS2 railway line.

The Southampton to London Pipeline project, which received development consent in October 2020, aims to replace 90km of pipe between Boorley Green in Hampshire and Esso’s west London terminal storage facility in Hounslow, near Heathrow Airport.

Replacing the pipeline originally constructed in 1972, it will help keep 100 tankers a day off the road, Esso claims, and is due for completion next year.

The project has been targeted by protesters interfering with equipment and “attacking” it with angle grinders, the court was previously told.

Esso Petroleum Company Limited, owned by ExxonMobil, was granted an interim injunction against Mr Breen and “persons unknown” at a hearing last month.

The company had sought an order only applying to acts “with the intention of preventing or impeding construction of the Southampton to London Pipeline Project”, a judge was told.

Mr Breen had 72 hours to remove himself from the service of the order to him, Mr Justice Eyre said in his August ruling.

Timothy Morshead QC, representing Esso on Friday, said in written submissions that Mr Breen was a “known tunneller” who had a “considerable track record of protest elsewhere, including defiance”.

He said the activist had “flouted that part of the order directed specifically at him by ignoring the requirement that he vacate his excavations”, adding that his presence had prevented contractors progressing with work in the area.

The barrister added that Mr Breen had allegedly breached the order and “aggravated his contempt by fortifying his presence” and had “boasted about it to the press”.

Mr Morshead said that if Mr Breen left the Chertsey site to come to court his “fortifications” could be cleared, but added that his “voluntary attendance is extremely unlikely”.

Mr Morshead suggested that “nothing less than a custodial sentence is required” in Mr Breen’s case, adding that “given the aggravating factors, a term in the region of six months’ imprisonment is appropriate”.

Annabel Timan, representing Mr Breen, who was understood to still be at the site at the time of the hearing, said in written submissions that he wished to comply with the injunction order and engage with the court.

She said he “undertakes” to leave the premises within 72 hours of receiving legal advice – by Sunday – and asked for time to remove all his belongings.

Ms Timan said Mr Breen was “motivated by deeply held beliefs” and did not accept he had breached the part of the injunction ordering him to leave “any and every excavation” within 72 hours of its service.

She said Mr Breen argued a wooden structure is not “an excavation he has made” and that he claimed to have had only the first part of the penal notice read to him and not the full terms of the order.

Mr Breen did not read the documents, followed oral advice to leave the tunnel and was not aware he would be in breach of the injunction by extending the wooden structure and causing obstruction, Ms Timan said.

“An oral instruction was given to the defendant to leave the tunnel; it left the distinct impression that this was all that was required,” she said.

Mrs Justice Heather Williams ordered that Mr Breen be produced at court for a short hearing on Monday, ahead of committal proceedings due to be held on Tuesday.

