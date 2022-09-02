Burns’ comments on absence of Executive ‘misguided and mistaken’ – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Burns’ comments on absence of Executive ‘misguided and mistaken’ – DUP

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 5.04pm
Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns said there was ‘no reason’ for the DUP not to be in government at Stormont (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns said there was ‘no reason’ for the DUP not to be in government at Stormont (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The DUP has described comments from an NIO minister that the absence of a Stormont Executive is impeding people facing the cost-of-living crisis are “misguided and mistaken”.

Conor Burns, Minister of State for Northern Ireland, said there was “no reason” for the DUP not to be in Government and predicted that issues with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol could be resolved.

General Election 2019
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said Westminster had to deliver on measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis (Brian Lawless/PA)

But DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said Mr Burns should focus on replacing the protocol rather than making “pointed attacks” on her party.

Northern Ireland is currently without a properly functioning Executive due to the DUP’s decision to block its operation in protest at the protocol.

Many unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK.

Controversial Government legislation that would empower UK ministers to unilaterally override the protocol on Irish Sea trade, which it agreed with the EU in 2019, is currently making its way through Parliament.

The DUP has linked its return to Stormont with the progress of the Bill.

But in an interview with the BBC, Mr Burns said: “There is no excuse for the DUP not being back in government today.

“Not having a functioning Executive is an impediment for us getting the money that Northern Ireland has been allocated as a result of the decisions taken by Rishi Sunak to help families with the cost-of-living challenges in England.

“Unless we get an Executive we can’t help those families in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “We will sort the protocol, the DUP should be back in government.”

Mr Burns went on to say he wanted to see a situation where the protocol is “working for everybody in Northern Ireland” and where it commanded greater consent.

But Mrs Little-Pengelly responded by stating that Westminster had to deliver on measures to tackle cost-of-living pressures.

She said: “Conor Burns’ comments are misguided and mistaken.

“He should focus on solving the fundamental problems which have created the situation we face today both in dealing with the protocol and ensuring the Government takes real action to tackle the root causes of the cost-of-living challenges we face.

“All the main levers to deal with the challenges of 2022 lie in Treasury, whether that is green taxes, energy bills, protocol costs or tax-free childcare.

“Just as Westminster is dealing with these matters in Scotland and Wales, they should deal with Northern Ireland too.

“With financial pressures in every department here, it is only Westminster that can, and must, deliver on cost-of-living measures.”

She added that her party was committed to a newly established Stormont Executive, but only when the protocol was “replaced by arrangements which unionists can support”.

Cost-of-living crisis support
Conor Murphy said the DUP Assembly boycott was ‘punishing working families’ (Mark Marlow/PA)

But Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the DUP Assembly boycott was “punishing ordinary workers and families”.

The Sinn Fein minister added: “It’s clear that the DUP will continue with its boycott of government, despite the fact that people are struggling with rising energy bills.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds to help people cannot be spent because the DUP, aided and abetted by the Tories, are continuing with their refusal to form an Executive.

“I am calling on DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to end this cruel boycott of the Executive and stop punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to pay their bills.”

Political party leaders meeting
UUP leader Doug Beattie said the new prime minister would have to move quickly to deal with the protocol (Mark Marlow/PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the new prime minister would have to “move quickly” to deal with the protocol.

He said: “It continues to cause problems for business and consumers while uncertainty remains.

“It is also contributing to a toxic atmosphere in Northern Ireland politics with devolution still not having been restored almost four months on from the Assembly election.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
1.6m care home residents, staff and housebound first in line for Covid booster
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder claims £110M EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK
Pep Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road