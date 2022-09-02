Residents evacuated after deadly blast unable to return home almost a month on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents evacuated after deadly blast unable to return home almost a month on

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 7.44pm
Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the deadly blast on August 8 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Many residents have been unable to return to their homes since the deadly blast on August 8 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on – while others said they had been advised to return “at their own risk”.

More than 500 people were evacuated from Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, Merton, after a blast destroyed a terraced house and killed four-year-old Sahara Salman shortly after 7am on August 8.

Three other people were seriously injured in the south London incident, including an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman.

One Galpin’s Road resident, who did not wished to be named, told the PA news agency that “around 50 people” are still living in hotels 26 days later, after being told their properties fell within the “red zone” of destruction.

Merton Council said that this was due to the cul-de-sac being inaccessible to emergency services vehicles, rather than due to the houses being structurally unsound.

But residents said they have not been allowed even to retrieve possessions including clothes, after many were evacuated in their pyjamas on the day of the explosion.

“Red zone” resident Tristan Simms, 31, has been staying in a hotel since the explosion and he told PA that he feels “on edge” – while his neighbours who have returned are “scared to turn on their cookers”.

His family has been told by the council that their earliest return date is October 14.

Thornton Heath incident
Some Galpin’s Road residents have returned home (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Simms said: “We’re still in the same predicament, we have no exact answer as to how long we’re going to be here.

“I still jump up when someone knocks on the door – I don’t feel settled. We’re on edge.

“We’re going into winter and we need to prepare, we’ve got no jackets because we can’t go home. We’ve got to buy a lot of these things again.

“The communication is really not great, and as the residents we are the ones who are pulling together with our own little group chat to get things in order.”

When asked whether he felt safe to return home in October, Mr Simms said: “No. And the fact that they’re willing to tell people, ‘go in at your own risk’ shows a pure lack of care.

“Your boiler is condemned. People are scared to turn on their cookers.”

Another resident in the “red zone” said the council had promised to source uniforms for her children ahead of the new school year, but she ended up having to appeal to their headteacher to secure the clothes in time.

The mother, who did not wish to be named, said: “We haven’t had our lives back for all this time – it’s horrible.

Sahara Salman death
Sahara Salman, age four, died in the explosion (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We haven’t been given gas safety documents to prove our homes are safe, and some people have cracks in their walls.”

A 21-year-old resident from outside the “red zone” said that although her family had been allowed to return, they chose not to because they did not feel safe.

She added that they are all “looking into therapy” because of the impact of the “dire situation” on their mental health.

“A lot of us don’t feel safe from what we’ve heard and no written confirmation of safety has been given to us,” she said.

“It’s a dire situation, and this is from someone outside the cordon, so I can’t imagine what it was like for people whose houses were destroyed.”

House number 255 was obliterated by the explosion, while two neighbouring terraced homes suffered extensive damage and several more suffered smashed windows.

The gas company responsible for supplying the street, Southern Gas Networks (SGN), previously donated £500,000 to help the council support affected neighbours.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a criminal investigation into the explosion.

Merton Council has been contacted for comment.

