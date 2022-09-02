Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jane Fonda receiving chemotherapy for Lymphoma cancer

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 9.22pm Updated: September 2 2022, 9.38pm
Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (Yui Mok/PA)
Actress Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Yui Mok/PA)

Jane Fonda has revealed she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and that she has started chemotherapy treatment.

The Oscar-winning actress, 84, revealed the news on Instagram, explaining that it is a “very treatable cancer” for which she feels “very lucky”.

Fonda, a lifelong activist, used the announcement to raise the issue of how many Americans “don’t have access to quality health care” due to insurance troubles as well as discussing the effects fossil fuels can have on people’s health.

Fonda shared an image of herself on Instagram and wrote: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

She continued: “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well, and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.

“We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.

The Graham Norton Show

Jane Fonda (Isabel Infantes/PA) /caption]

“The midterms are looming and they are beyond consequential, so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

Among those offering their support to the actress following her announcement was her son and actor Troy Garity who commented a red heart emoji.

Her friend and comedian Chelsea Handler added: “Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always.”

Over a glittering Hollywood career Fonda has won two Academy Awards, two Baftas and seven Golden Globes.

Her films include 1971’s Klute, 2005’s Monster Law alongside Jennifer Lopez, 1978’s Coming Home and she recently starred with Lily Tomlin in the hit Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

She is also known as much for her activism as her film career, and earlier this year she launched a special campaign group, named the Jane Fonda Political Action Committee, which is aimed at defeating politicians who support the ongoing use of fossil fuels.

