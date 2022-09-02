Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 10.32pm
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to use being targeted by opposition defenders to his advantage.

The Reds striker returns to the fold for Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Everton after serving a three-match ban for his red card on his home debut against Crystal Palace.

The former Benfica man lost his cool and headbutted Joachim Andersen, which earned him an instant dismissal in the August 15 clash.

The eyes of Premier League defenders would have lit up when they saw how easily the 23-year-old was triggered and they will surely try to antagonise him.

But Klopp says if the opposition become preoccupied with trying to get a reaction out of Nunez then he can take advantage.

“Our ideas and how we want to think in these situations is that we pay back with football, and that is how it is,” he said.

“I don’t think (James) Tarkowski and (Conor) Coady are famous for too much this kind of talking during the game. Most of the things he doesn’t understand anyway, but you don’t have to be too creative with it.

“I don’t think the two boys are like this, but who knows? We will see.

Fulham v Liverpool – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Darwin Nunez started the season well with a goal at Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

“If Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things, definitely, that is clear, but when a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he (Nunez) has to use these kind of moments as well.

“If the other one is too busy wanting to distract him, you just have to use it from a football point of view.

“For the Crystal Palace game, when the defender is searching for this constant contact, then go from there and you decide when you start the movement, these kind of things.”

Klopp revealed he has spoken to the Uruguayan about keeping his emotions in check, but has not gone overboard.

“He is a wonderful young man, honestly, but he has emotions as well,” he added. “So making a mistake, we didn’t speak for the full 15 days to him about it telling him, ‘you have to calm down’.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Liverpool v Newcastle United – Anfield
Another former Liverpool player, Luis Suarez, had words with his fellow Uruguayan (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I think Luis Suarez told him, I’m not sure they spoke privately but probably they did via news and using some media. That will happen but it happens to others as well, that’s how it is, you just have to ignore it and use it.

“It was a lot that came together for the boy, it is all new, it was has first home game, a lot of excitement, the emotional level you go into a game is already high, you don’t need to be a bit too emotional.

“The two weeks helped for sure, you can see it. Will it never happen again? I don’t know, but I am pretty sure nothing will happen in the next game.”

