Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sailor who rescued historic steamship Daniel Adamson awarded medal

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.04am
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal (BestPix/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

A sailor who rescued and restored a century-old tug boat has been awarded a medal.

Dan Cross, from Liverpool, received the Merchant Navy Medal for his efforts in renovating the steamship Daniel Adamson, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.

During the project, Mr Cross supported young people from all backgrounds and abilities to learn and participate as part of the ship’s crew, and to go on to enjoy careers in engineering and across the maritime sector.

Dan Cross
Dan Cross said he was ‘deeply honoured’ to receive the medal (Dan Cross/PA)

The vessel, affectionately known as the Danny, first set sail in 1903 and transported people, goods and livestock between Liverpool and Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, before being decommissioned in 1984.

She was earmarked for scrapping in 2004 after being vandalised, but Mr Cross spearheaded a preservation campaign, buying the steamer for £1.

He led a group of 100 volunteers who restored the Danny to full working order – including her Art Deco interior – with the help of a £3.8 million grant by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Daniel Adamson in a state if disrepair
The Daniel Adamson was due to be scrapped after being vandalised (Dan Cross/PA)

After 12 years she was able to begin carrying passengers on cruises across north-west England in May 2016.

Merchant Navy Medals are awarded by the DfT for outstanding service by seafarers.

Mr Cross, 48, said: “I am deeply honoured to be awarded this wonderful medal alongside some prestigious recipients over the years.

“I played a small part in saving and returning the Daniel Adamson back to operational condition for future generations to enjoy and benefit from.

“It is often said the ship runs on two things – steam and volunteers – and this reflects what a magnificent team effort the project is.

“Having worked on harbour tugs for nearly 30 years, the work of the harbour tug is often overlooked.

“As a key part of ensuring goods keep flowing in and out of the ports and harbours in the UK, it is great that services to harbour towage is recognised and the work we do can be remembered through vessels like the Daniel Adamson which also offers great training and education opportunities.”

Another of the 14 latest recipients of a Merchant Navy Medal is Ann Pletschke, 38, from Hampshire, who has championed the rights of women and under-privileged people in the industry.

She has also supported future Commonwealth seafarers in obtaining a maritime education.

This included paying educational fees for the first ever marine engineer officer to hail from Mauritius.

Ms Pletschke, a highly-skilled mariner with experience in remotely piloting vessels with centimetre precision, said: “With this award I would like to spotlight many others who work tirelessly for the same aims and to inspire others to give back.

“If we each do a little, we can all make the industry a safer, more diverse and better industry for all.”

Maritime minister Robert Courts said: “It is an honour to celebrate British mariners like Ann and Dan, whose efforts have changed maritime for the better.

“Every single nominee embodies the values of the maritime sector and has gone above and beyond within their field.

“We’re grateful to all 14 recipients for their efforts to make the industry better, safer and more accessible for all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open
Nasa is to attempt Artemis 1 moon mission launch on Saturday (Eric Bordelon/Nasa)
Nasa ready for second attempt to launch Artemis 1 moon mission
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
1.6m care home residents, staff and housebound first in line for Covid booster
Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from…
One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot (Alamy/PA)
UK ticket-holder claims £110M EuroMillions jackpot
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK
Pep Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road