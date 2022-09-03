Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan to touch down in UK for first time since Jubilee

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 2.48am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one year countdown to the Invictus Games.

It is not known what day the couple will arrive on British soil, or if they will visit the Queen in Balmoral, but it is thought unlikely they will bring their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

Platinum Jubilee
Peter Phillips, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Daniel Leal/PA)

They will head to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

They will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

The couple will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event Which is taking place on Tuesday, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games in The Hague (Aaron Chown/PA)

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.

In the interview, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

Harry and Meghan’s trip falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a government by the Queen.

The monarch will appoint a new prime minister at Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

The 96-year-old, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the WellChild Awards in London (Toby Melville/PA)

But Boris Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader who will be asked to form a government – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – will travel to Balmoral Castle for the key audiences on Tuesday.

Security will be at the forefront of Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high profile appearances.

The duke, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

This summer he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen and Prince of Wales at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The royal family has been bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

The memoirs were expected to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

There will be concern in royal quarters that the duke will delve into his rift with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father, the Prince of Wales, his view of stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout of Megxit.

Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview last year, saying an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their son Archie before he was born, and that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) in 2019 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Although not confirmed, it is thought unlikely the couple will bring Archie and Lili on the working trip.

The youngsters travelled with their parents to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee and Lili celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but Archie and his younger sister did not attend any public events.

Harry and Meghan kept out of the limelight for the majority of the weekend, with the Queen deciding only working royals should grace the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic festivities.

The Sussexes renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

If Harry and Meghan stay at their UK base, they will be just minutes away from the Cambridges, who are due to have relocated to their new home, Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The location of the Cambridges’ new home raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.

