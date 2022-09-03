Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 3.50am
Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.

The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after netting a final forehand before waving to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium while ‘Simply The Best’ played over the loudspeakers.

Addressing the crowd through tears, Williams said: “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom.

“I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I’m really grateful for them. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. It’s been a fun ride.”

Asked whether there could be another chapter, Williams added: “I don’t think so but you never know.”

Williams, who again took her entrance after a montage hailing her greatness, made a nervous start and dropped serve straight away but she quickly rallied, broke Tomljanovic back again and began to get on top.

Williams’ movement was sharp and her groundstrokes strong, and Arthur Ashe was ready to celebrate another set in the bag when she broke serve again to lead 5-3.

But Williams, who has played very little tennis in the last 18 months, tightened up at just the wrong moment, struggled to find her serve and Tomljanovic clinched the set with four games in a row.

The 29-year-old was looking to reach the fourth round in New York for the first time but she is no stranger to the second week of slams having made back-to-back Wimbledon quarter-finals.

This occasion, of course, was something completely new and she felt the full force of Williams’ frustration at having let the first set slip away.

With her serve now engaged, the 40-year-old stormed into a 4-0 lead. Back came Tomljanovic with two games in a row, and the Australian pushed for another break but Williams dug deep and roared long and loud when she held on.

But again she struggled to get over the line, failing to convert four set points in a long eighth game and then giving up her serve as Tomljanovic levelled at 5-5.

Serena Williams roars encouragement to herself
Serena Williams roars encouragement to herself (Frank Franklin II/AP)

At 4-4 in the tie-break, Williams was three points away from the end, but she took a deep breath, served an ace and forced a decider.

The delirious crowd were on their feet, and Williams began the third set in perfect fashion by again breaking the Tomljanovic serve.

But, with the match approaching the three-hour mark, the physical effort Williams had put in began to take its toll and she had little more left to give.

Ajla Tomljanovic held her nerve
Ajla Tomljanovic held her nerve (Charles Krupa/AP)

At 5-1, Williams was given a pre-emptive standing ovation. She hung on grimly, saving five match points in vintage fashion, but with the sixth it was all over.

Tomljanovic, who will next play Liudmila Samsonova, described the moment as “surreal”.

She said: “I’m feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she’s done for the sport of tennis is incredible. I never thought I’d have the chance to play her in her last match when I was a kid watching all those finals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans will try to beat former champion Marin Cilic (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack…
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce
Jack Draper pulled out injured during his third-round match (John Minchillo/AP)
Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit
Karen Carney will lead a review of women’s football in England (John Walton/PA)
Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football
Pep Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals
Thomas Tuchel has confidence in new recruit Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, pictured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues
Ryan Sessegnon has earned the praise of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham
Brandon Thomas-Asante (right) equalised for West Brom (PA)
Last-gasp Brandon Thomas-Asante earns a point for West Brom

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road