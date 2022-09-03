Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after final match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after final match

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.08am Updated: September 3 2022, 6.46am
Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams dubbed 'one of the greatest of all time' after US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)

Michelle Obama praised Serena Williams as “one of the greatest athletes of all time” as the tennis superstar played what was likely to be her final professional match.

The former first lady led tributes to her friend and her “amazing career,” saying she would go on to “transform lives” with her talents.

Famous faces including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson and Tiger Woods also hailed Williams as a “legend forever”.

The multi-grand slam winner bowed out of the third-round of the US Open tournament on Friday night after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The tournament is expected to be her last, with her previous victories against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit giving fans hope her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.

But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.

“Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!” Obama tweeted.

“How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.”

“I’m proud of you, my friend — and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

US talk show hoist Winfrey added: “25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever!”

Multi-award winning actress Hudson, who recently achieved the coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscot and Tony (EGOT) award status, wrote: “Serena !!! U have inspired us all .

“Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like!”

US Open Tennis
Anna Wintour (right) was among the famous faces pictured at the US Open to watch Williams play (Seth Wenig/AP)

US actress and producer Elizabeth Banks, tweeted: “Thank you @serenawilliams for inspiring us for so long.

“May you feel the love tonight!”

Oscars host Wanda Sykes wrote simply: “Thank you Serena.”

Woods said it had been “a privilege to watch greatness” following the game.

“.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

A host of other celebrities have been pictured over the last week at the US Open to watch Williams play including Anna Wintour and Spike Lee.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Jared Leto, Gigi and Bella Hadid, musician Seal, and Zendaya have also been spotted at the tournament.

The Spider-Man star also lent her voice to a Nike campaign in honour of Williams, which was released following the conclusion of the match.

“When the world wanted her to be less powerful, she hit even harder,” Zendaya is heard to say, over archive footage of the tennis star’s career.

“She refused to hide her flair, or what was on her mind. She couldn’t stop winning. Over and over and over again.

“She didn’t change who she was, and that changed everything, for all of us.”

