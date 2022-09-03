Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 3.22pm
The aftermath of an an assault on a local Sikh Priest in Manchester city centre on Thursday June 23 (GMP/PA)
The aftermath of an an assault on a local Sikh Priest in Manchester city centre on Thursday June 23 (GMP/PA)

The family of a Sikh priest who was left in a pool of blood after a savage attack has appealed to the public to come forward if they have information about the incident.

The 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack took place in Manchester city centre on June 23.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street at just before 6.30pm.

CCTV inquiries revealed that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown male close to the junction with Hilton Street.

The offender then fled the scene on foot, turning left onto Oldham Street.

The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has been since.

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of the attack, as well as pictures of a man and woman who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

Sikh Priest assaulted
A man and a woman who police believe may be able to assist with the investigation (GMP/PA)

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: “We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions.”

In a statement, the victim’s family said: “On June 23 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour.

“A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital.”

They said he was “left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester”, adding that he was “mindlessly and violently” attacked.

“We read horrific things in the news but never expect it to happen to one of your own, a man who could not say a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to practice kindness.

“We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant.

“We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather.

“We appeal to anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward, it is more than two months since the incident, and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions.

“Our husband/father lives in a hospital bed with life-changing injuries not knowing what the future holds.

“Please, please act today not out of hate but to stop this happening again to someone else and tearing another family apart, as we would not wish this anguish on anyone else,” the family said.

Anyone with information, or who may recognise the man or woman pictured in the images, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

