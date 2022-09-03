Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 3.30pm Updated: September 3 2022, 3.50pm
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).

Max Verstappen delivered the goods in front of 105,000 orange-clad fans by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.

But the world champion came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.

Carlos Sainz took third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who spun in the closing stages, finished fifth. George Russell was sixth.

Verstappen headed into qualifying having failed to top any of the three practice sessions in Zandvoort, the coastal town 25 miles west of Amsterdam.

But the championship leader, 93 points clear of Perez and 98 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, took pole with his final throw of the dice to the delight of his home crowd.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium with the short, twisty Zandvoort track better suited to their machinery.

But both Hamilton and Russell failed to improve with their final runs after Perez’s late spin saw the yellow flags deployed in the final sector.

Hamilton finished three tenths back, with Russell eight tenths slower than Verstappen.

Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth (AP/Christian Bruna).

Daniel Ricciardo is scrambling to save his career after being dumped by McLaren a year early.

And the eight-time grand prix winner, who will be replaced by Oscar Piastri next season, will struggle to entice a future employer with another poor performance.

Ricciardo, 33, failed to make it out of Q1, and will line up in 18th place for Sunday’s race. Lando Norris qualified seventh in the other McLaren.

However, Norris’ grid slot is in doubt after Yuki Tsunoda had to slam on the brakes to avoid a pit-lane collision with the Briton. The stewards are investigating the incident.

Sebastian Vettel, who is definitely leaving the sport at the end of the season, ran off the track and into the gravel in Q1, and will line up last but one on the grid.

Belgium F1 GP Auto Racing
There was frustration for Sebastian Vettel (Olivier Matthys/PA).

Qualifying was suspended for six minutes after an orange flare was thrown on to the track.

A spokesperson for the governing FIA said the individual responsible was “identified and removed by event security”.

A second flare landed on the track in Q3 but the battle for pole was able to continue without an additional stoppage. An arrest was understood to have been made.

A jubilant Verstappen, who has nine wins from 14 races this year, said afterwards: “It is unbelievable, especially after yesterday. We had a difficult day but we worked really well over night with the whole team to turn it around.

“It was a special qualifying. We had to change the car around quite a bit and this morning was about learning and trying to fine-tune the car. I am really happy with Q3.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent

More from The Courier

The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Servite court care home, Dundee dad Alan Smith
Dundee dad still living in elderly care home after a year feels 'forgotten'
0
Julia Donaldson, 72, author of famous children's book, The Gruffalo.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022
0
Raith Rovers supporters watched their side lose 2-0 to Inverness.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has…
0