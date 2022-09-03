Erik ten Hag finds challenges of the Premier League ‘a real pleasure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag finds challenges of the Premier League ‘a real pleasure’

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 4.20pm
Erik ten Hag is enjoying the challenges facing him in the Premier League (PA)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is enjoying the new challenge of coaching in the Premier League and has been studying Arsenal in detail ahead of Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated encounter.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners began the weekend top of the Premier League having won their five opening matches of the season and face their biggest test to date at a rocking Old Trafford.

United have recovered well from their alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford, beating bitter rivals Liverpool before securing narrow victories on the road at Southampton and Leicester.

These are all new tests for former Ajax boss Ten Hag, who is loving life in the Premier League and looking forward to pitting his wits against Arsenal.

“It’s great and a real pleasure to face this (challenges),” the Dutchman said.

“Every game is a challenge and that’s what I want, but it’s not about me. It’s about improving the team and working on progressing.

Asked if he watches every Premier League game on TV, Ten Hag said: “Yes, I watch them and my focus is especially on the upcoming opponents, so this week I watched a lot of Arsenal.

“There are a lot of different types of play in this league and that’s nice to see.

“It’s all high intensity but the systems and styles are different, and they vary – which is nice to see. But it’s also about finding a way to win against them.”

Arsenal have won their opening five Premier League matches for the first time since 2004-05 but have only won one of their last 15 league games at Old Trafford.

United will hope to make it another frustrating trip for the north Londoners, whose form over the first month of the season has impressed Ten Hag.

“What we see in this moment is that they are on top because they deserve it,” he said.

Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Next up for Erik ten Hag (centre) and his team are Arsenal (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“They’re playing good football and we are really looking forward to facing them to find a way to win.”

More protests are planned against the Glazer family ownership before kick-off on Sunday, when big-money deadline day arrival Antony could make his debut.

Martin Dubravka, who joined on loan from Newcastle, could be on the bench and Casemiro is pushing for his full debut having made two substitute appearances off the bench since joining from Real Madrid.

The Brazil midfielder was a calming influence in the wins at Southampton and Leicester, which provide a platform that Ten Hag wants to build upon.

“Not only maintain but get better,” he told MUTV. I think that has to be our idea.

“Good is not good enough, we have to do better every day. Bring the maximum on the pitch every day, individually and as a team.”

