Everton boss Frank Lampard hails Jordan Pickford after Liverpool draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Everton boss Frank Lampard hails Jordan Pickford after Liverpool draw

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 4.22pm
Everton manager Frank Lampard (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard (Peter Byrne/PA)

Frank Lampard believes Jordan Pickford’s outstanding display in Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby showed why he is England’s number one.

The Everton goalkeeper is the subject of constant scrutiny, even if England boss Gareth Southgate’s faith in him has not wavered, but he proved his credentials at Goodison Park.

Pickford made a string of saves to keep Liverpool at bay, none better than the last in stoppage time when he tipped Mohamed Salah’s shot on to the post.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (John Walton/PA)

Alisson was also in excellent form at the other end, making key saves to deny Everton debutant Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil, but Pickford was the star of the show as he frustrated a Liverpool side who have now dropped nine points from their opening six matches.

Pickford pushed a Darwin Nunez shot on to the crossbar in the first half and was grateful to see Luis Diaz hit the post with a follow-up effort. He then denied Roberto Firmino three times before ensuring there was no late winner from Salah.

“Superb,” Lampard said of Pickford’s display. “The save from Nunez in the first half when I think we were comfortable as you can be against Liverpool – it’s just a moment of quality and he gets a fingertip to it.

“Then in the second half there were a lot of saves that were world class. He did it at the back end of last season as well.

“He gets scrutiny because he’s England’s number one, I understand that but when he delivers like he did today everyone understands why he’s England’s number one and why we appreciate him so much here.”

Everton had a 69th-minute goal from Conor Coady ruled out by VAR for offside – a decision which sparked ugly scenes as a bottle was thrown towards Jurgen Klopp and a pitch invader confronted referee Anthony Taylor – but Liverpool were the ones pushing for a winner late on.

Toffees boss Lampard claimed that would have been different if Virgil Van Dijk had been shown a red card instead of yellow when he caught Amadou Onana with his studs in the 76th minute.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t gone to VAR and they’ve not made what I think would be the correct decision,” Lampard said. “It doesn’t matter now but for me it was a red card that would of course changed the face of the last 20 minutes…I think VAR got that one wrong.”

Though the result keeps Everton winless this season, it was another encouraging display from Lampard’s side.

But for Liverpool, it was more points dropped in a stuttering start to the season impacted by a lengthy injury list.

“There are not a lot of derbies that will be in the book of games I will look back on in the future,” Reds boss Klopp said. “Maybe one or two but all the others, no. It’s never really outstanding football.

“It’s a big fight. That’s what everyone expects from both teams. We fought, we didn’t play always extremely well but we created enough top chances. We didn’t use them. If we cannot win the derby, just don’t lose it.

Everton manager Frank Lampard greets Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Everton manager Frank Lampard greets Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We could have won it today but we could have lost it in a few moments as well. If you count the numbers of chances I think we would have been a deserved winner.”

Everton said they had identified the individual who had thrown the bottle which narrowly missed Klopp, and that they – as well as the pitch invader – would face an indefinite ban from Goodison Park. Both incidents are also being looked at by the Football Association.

“I thought it was a glass bottle but it was not, I’ve seen it now,” Klopp said. “It looked like glass and that would have been really dangerous, but it was plastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent

More from The Courier

The new look Kydd building at Abertay University.
Abertay University makes £9 million investment in campus buildings
Servite court care home, Dundee dad Alan Smith
Dundee dad still living in elderly care home after a year feels 'forgotten'
0
Julia Donaldson, 72, author of famous children's book, The Gruffalo.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022
0
Raith Rovers supporters watched their side lose 2-0 to Inverness.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has…
0