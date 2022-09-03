Frustration for Newcastle and Alexander Isak as Crystal Palace get the point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Frustration for Newcastle and Alexander Isak as Crystal Palace get the point

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.06pm
There was frustration for Newcastle, and new signing Alexander Isak, left (Owen Humphreys/PA)
There was frustration for Newcastle, and new signing Alexander Isak, left (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Record signing Alexander Isak wasted the opportunity to mark his home debut with a goal as Newcastle were held by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The £58million man, who scored in is first appearance at Liverpool in midweek, could not beat Eagles goalkeeper Vicente Guaita one on one just 16 minutes into his bow in front of an expectant crowd of 51,863 at St James’ Park.

Guaita later saved a Sean Longstaff header and saw Miguel Almiron’s deflected shot come back off the upright, but Nick Pope had to block substitute Odsonne Edouard’s late shot with his right foot to ensure his side came away with a point from a 0-0 draw.

The Magpies, who invested in excess of £110million in the summer transfer window, have lost only one league game to date this season, but have not won since their opening day victory over promoted Nottingham Forest.

Once again shorn of the inspiration provided by Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin through injury, Newcastle took the game to the visitors from the off.

Ryan Fraser and Almiron exploited space out wide as defender Fabian Schar and midfielder Longstaff picked them out with a series of long balls.

However, it was Palace who mustered the first attempt on goal when, after Isak had headed away Eberechi Eze’s sixth-minute free-kick, Wilfried Zaha shot firmly from distance, but straight at Pope.

With Zaha and Jordan Ayew starting to force their way into the game, Patrick Vieira’s men managed to stem the flow towards their own goal, although Isak should have opened the scoring with 16 minutes gone when he charged down Joachim Andersen’s attempted clearance and ran in on goal, but failed to beat Guaita with his chipped effort.

Almiron scooped a 19th-minut attempt high over after Joelinton had challenged for Kieran Trippier’s lofted ball, and the Brazilian fired into the side-netting seconds later.

Pope had to pull off a fine one-handed save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta after he had turned on Cheick Doucoure’s astute 27th-minute pass inside the penalty area, but Guaita had to claw away Longstaff’s 34th-minute header before Joelinton’s follow-up was scrambled away by Doucoure.

The woodwork came to the visitors’ rescue two minutes later when Almiron’s shot was deflected on to the foot of the post, and Guaita denied Sven Botman from a tight angle and Isak as the half-time whistle approached.

Newcastle thought they had taken a 51st-minute lead after Tyrick Mitchell had bundled the ball into his own net, only for referee Michael Salisbury to rule it out for a foul by Joe Willock on Guaita after a VAR review.

Almiron dragged a left-foot volley across the face of goal as the home side penned Palace back, but not for long and it was the Magpies who found themselves on the back foot as the game entered its final quarter.

Pope managed to repel Edouard’s goalbound 73rd-minute strike with a foot, but Guaita was at full-stretch three minutes later to tip away Willock’s effort with the former Arsenal midfielder stabbing harmlessly wide at the end.

