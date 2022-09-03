Daniel Podence strike helps Wolves beat Southampton for first win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Daniel Podence strike helps Wolves beat Southampton for first win of season

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.10pm
Daniel Podence celebrates scoring for Wolves against Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)
Daniel Podence celebrates scoring for Wolves against Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)

Daniel Podence scored the only goal as Wolves beat Southampton at Molineux for their first Premier League victory of the season.

The little Portugal winger scuffed his finish in first-half stoppage time but it was enough to lift Bruno Lage’s side out of the bottom three.

Southampton had a second-half effort through Che Adams ruled out for handball and the striker hit the crossbar with another header.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were unable to follow up their midweek home win against Chelsea and slipped to their third league defeat of the season.

The game simmered for brief periods but never threatened to reach boiling point, with Wolves still struggling for fluidity after their slow start.

Saints midfielder Mohammed Salisu diverted Podence’s early cross for a corner and Rayan Ait-Nouri’s shot was saved at the near post by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pedro Neto should have given Wolves a 13th-minute lead when he dragged a low shot wide after being played in by Matheus Nunes on the right edge of the penalty area.

Wolves skipper Ruben Neves then denied Southampton the opening goal as he blocked Joe Aribo’s shot following Adams’ ball in from the right.

Southampton threatened again but the unmarked Armel Bella-Kotchap headed James Ward-Prowse’s corner tamely wide.

Wolves were in need of inspiration as an unremarkable first half was drawing to a close and club record signing Nunes provided it.

The former Sporting Lisbon winger’s raking right-wing cross picked out Podence and his mis-hit low finish bobbled over the goal-line to give Wolves fans something to cheer.

Wolves’ latest signing Sasa Kalajdzic was replaced at half-time by Goncalo Guedes after making a quiet Premier League debut before Wolves were forced to dig in to protect their narrow lead.

Saints thought they had equalised through Adams’ header but his effort was ruled out by referee John Brooks as the ball appeared to have come off the striker’s arm.

Adams then clipped the crossbar with another header from substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross in the 63rd minute.

Wolves defender Jonny’s long-range curling effort briefly lifted the tension among home fans, who were incensed when Brooks remained unmoved after Guedes went down in the box after appearing to be struck by Bella-Kotchap’s flailing arm.

Southampton continued to press for an equaliser but rarely troubled the Wolves defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent

More from The Courier

Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Liz Truss in Perth.
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock