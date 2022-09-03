Toto Wolff fears ‘lethal consequences’ of throwing flares at Dutch Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toto Wolff fears ‘lethal consequences’ of throwing flares at Dutch Grand Prix

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 5.52pm Updated: September 3 2022, 6.04pm
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP)
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff fears a Formula One driver could face “lethal consequences” if flares are thrown on to the track at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position to the delight of his orange army after edging out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds at Zandvoort. Carlos Sainz starts third with Hamilton fourth.

But Saturday’s action was overshadowed when Formula 1’s governing FIA were forced to suspend qualifying for six minutes after an orange flare landed on the circuit just as Q2 started.

A second flare was then hurled in Q3, but the battle for pole was able to continue without an additional stoppage.

An FIA spokesperson said the individual responsible for the first flare was “identified and removed by event security”. At least one arrest is understood to have been made.

On Saturday evening, race organisers issued an urgent reminder to the 105,000 fans expected for Sunday’s 72-lap race that the use of flares, a phenomenon of the Verstappen era, will not be tolerated.

“It’s a shame that there are a few total idiots out there who don’t consider what a flare on track can do to a driver,” said Mercedes team principal Wolff.

“If such a can hits you, it could have lethal consequences. The halo wouldn’t help you in that.

“We looked at the camera angles and Lewis was going through the pit lane when it happened.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears a flare landing on the track could have devastating consequences
“I don’t know if somebody threw it at him but it happened before he actually was at that point. I hope that the organisers get a grip on it with the security.”

George Russell, who lines up in sixth, said: “If you run over a flare, and it is sharp, it can give you a puncture. It could cause a lot of damage.

“It would be a shame to seem them banned and stopped for good because it has become part of the show. But I would like to see people show common sense rather than throwing them on to the track.”

Verstappen added: “Throwing a flare is just stupid. Don’t do it.”

Mercedes are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium, with the short, twisty 14-corner track here – 25 miles west of Amsterdam – better suited to their machinery.

But both Hamilton and Russell were unable to improve with their final runs after a late spin from Sergio Perez saw the yellow flags deployed in the final sector.

Hamilton finished three tenths behind Verstappen. Russell was eight tenths slower than the Red Bull driver.

And Hamilton believed Perez’s accident denied him the chance of competing for a place alongside Verstappen.

“I am much happier coming into this weekend and having a car that can fight for the front row,” said Hamilton. “And if we didn’t have the yellow flag we could have been fighting for the front row.

“I don’t understand how one weekend we can be so far off, and then all of a sudden we are right there. It is confusing. The car has a mood swing and you don’t know what side of bed it is going to get out of.

“But there are lots of positives to take. I am definitely optimistic, it is just difficult to overtake here.

Lewis Hamilton will be fourth on the grid for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix
“The car was strong, and I felt like I could have gone quicker, so hopefully that translates to tomorrow. I will definitely be pushing as hard as I can for a podium.”

Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.

But the 24-year-old came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Leclerc and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.

Verstappen is 93 points clear of Perez, and 98 points ahead of Leclerc, heading into the final eight rounds.

