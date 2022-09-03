Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 9.00pm
Steven Gerrard spoke to the match officials after the game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steven Gerrard spoke to the match officials after the game (Martin Rickett/PA)

Steven Gerrard’s pride at the way Aston Villa fought back for a point against Manchester City was tinged with frustration after officials admitted they were too hasty to call offside before Philippe Coutinho hit a potential winner.

Four defeats from their opening five Premier League games has led pressure to mount on the Liverpool great’s position at the Villa Park helm.

Gerrard’s side were on course for a fourth straight defeat after Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal in six appearances early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the bar as City pushed for another.

But Leon Bailey rifled home a superb equaliser in front of the Holte End and Villa secured a much-needed 1-1 draw.

“I think the players stuck at it,” manager Gerrard said. “I don’t think anyone gave us any hope or a chance before a ball was kicked today.

“It was important that inside the dressing room we had belief and courage because you need it against City. You need it in both sides of the game – out of possession and in possession.

“I’m really pleased and proud with what the players have given today and I don’t think anyone can be begrudge us that point and it’s a big point.”

It was a good result that could have been better was it not for a trigger-happy official.

Philippe Coutinho fired home a 20-yard strike off the underside of the bar but referee Simon Hooper had already blown his whistle for offside, only for replays to show the Brazilian was in fact onside in the build-up.

Gerrard says it was a “legitimate goal” ruled out and claims the officials have since recognised they called the offside decision too quickly.

“I’ve gone and spoke to the officials calmly after the game,” Gerrard said. “I’ve given enough time and I’ve asked for their side of it.

“Listen, I always try and understand their side of it. But the referee has blown the whistle too soon.

“I know there’s a slight rule change in terms of not waiting too long for these whistles and flags. I understand that rule change.

“But I think when something is so tight it’s worth that little extra bit time and we could have scored a second goal tonight, for sure.

Haaland (right) fired City ahead
Haaland (right) fired City ahead (Nick Potts/PA)

“Obviously that moment and those decisions have gone against us but fair play to the officials. They’ve recognised that in the room afterwards.”

City will be kicking themselves for failing to win at Villa Park given they bossed possession and had plenty of chances, with Haaland and De Bruyne working well in tandem.

“(Their understanding) is good but football is not just one or two players,” manager Pep Guardiola said. “It’s everyone.

“The performance in general was good, was better than the opponent from my point of view. Maybe, OK, I’m wrong but in general knowing that we cannot expect to arrive here and go 4-0 in 10 minutes.

“It’s difficult, last season was difficult, away, home. Today again.

“But the chances we produce and how few we concede, and the best moments we had, so unfortunately we could not score more goals to win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune
England manager Sarina Wiegman has steered her side to the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification
Erling Haaland struck again (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland’s superb start continues but Villa hit back to draw with Man City

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…