AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 11.00pm
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)

AC Milan came from behind to beat city rivals Inter 3-2 at the San Siro with a brace from Rafael Leao and move level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A.

Marcelo Brozovic had fired the Nerazzurri ahead after 21 minutes, which was soon cancelled out by a cool finish from Portugal forward Leao.

The Rossoneri then went in front early in the second half when Leao picked out Giroud, who slotted home a first-time effort.

Leao made it 3-1 on the hour with another well-taken goal after latching onto Giroud’s flick. Although substitute Edin Dzeko reduced the deficit, AC Milan held out as the champions extended their unbeaten run to 21 Serie A games while Inter drop to sixth.

Napoli won 2-1 at Lazio in Saturday’s evening kick-off, moving them onto 11 points and ahead of AC Milan on goal difference.

Mattia Zaccagni had given the hosts an early lead, but Min-Jae Kim equalised from a corner before half-time and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck on the hour to complete the turnaround.

Earlier, Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina after Arkadiusz Milik’s early goal was cancelled out by Cristian Kouame.

Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-1 at the Bernabeu to maintain their perfect start to the new LaLiga season.

Vinicius Junior sent Los Blancos into an early lead, but Sergio Canales hauled Betis level.

Real were back in front just after the hour when Rodrygo’s shot squirmed past Betis keeper Rui Silva as Carlo Ancelotti’s men made it four wins from four.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring
Robert Lewandowski was on target for Barcelona in Seville (Jose Breton/AP)

In Saturday’s evening kick off, Barcelona increased the pressure on Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui with a comfortable 3-0 win at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

After Erik Lamela saw a goal ruled out for offside, Barca’s summer signing Raphinha broke the deadlock with a header in the 21st minute, before Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead ahead of half-time.

Eric Garcia struck shortly after the restart as winless Sevilla slipped to a third defeat in four league games.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad. Alvaro Morata gave the visitors an early lead, and then saw another effort ruled out by VAR, before Sadiq Umar headed in a second-half equaliser.

A stoppage-time penalty from Samu Saiz snatched Girona a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, where defender Raillo broke the deadlock with just three minutes left.

Freiburg moved top of the Bundesliga after winning 3-2 away against Bayer Leverkusen as Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Kerem Demirbay had given Leverkusen a first-half lead at the BayArena, but Freiburg rallied after the break as Matthias Ginter’s header drew them level before Michael Gregoritsch swiftly added another.

Czech frontman Patrik Schick levelled things up again at 2-2, nodding in a cross from on loan Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, making his Bundesliga debut.

Ritsu Doan, though, secured all three points for the visitors with 20 minutes left.

Bayern missed the chance to go back to the top of the table after having to come from behind in Berlin.

Sheraldo Becker put the hosts ahead, but Joshua Kimmich soon had Bayern level.

Jamie Leweling forced a fine save from Manuel Neuer late on as Bayern dropped dropped points for a second consecutive league game.

Cologne won 4-2 at Wolfsburg to maintain their unbeaten start, while it finished 1-1 between Stuttgart and Schalke, the hosts having defender Joshua Vagnoman sent off during the second half.

Bottom club Bochum were beaten 2-0 at home by Werder Bremen, suffering a fifth straight league defeat, while Eintracht Frankfurt saw off RB Leipzig 4-0 in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St Germain extended their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 with a 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes, who had defender Fabio Da Silva sent off midway through the first half.

Marseille are also on 16 points from five matches after a 2-0 win at Auxerre.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a brace and former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was also on target as Lyon swept past strugglers Angers 5-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now
Tyson Fury made headlines at the WWE show in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury makes ring return… as heavyweight champ floors WWE star in Cardiff
Lewis Gregory led Trent Rockets to victory (PA)
Lewis Gregory cameo leads Trent Rockets to Hundred glory
Petra Kvitova battled past Garbine Muguruza (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Petra Kvitova says she was inspired by Serena Williams in third-round win
Cameron Norrie eased into the fourth round (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie denies gamesmanship in US Open win over Holger Rune
England manager Sarina Wiegman has steered her side to the World Cup (John Walton/PA)
Boss Sarina Wiegman proud of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification
Steven Gerrard spoke to the match officials after the game (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal
Erling Haaland struck again (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland’s superb start continues but Villa hit back to draw with Man City

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of the Queen's Park clash.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'ridiculous' Zach Robinson strike in victory over Queen's Park…
0
Proud: United interim boss Fox
Liam Fox pinpoints source of Dundee United pride as Tangerines hold firm at Fir…
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates making it 1-0.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson praises Nicky Clark for dream debut AND strike-partner Stevie…
0
To go with story by Craig Cairns. Raith v Inverness verdict Picture shows; Dylan Easton battles with Daniel Mackay. Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. Supplied by SNS Date; 03/09/2022
Raith Rovers v Inverness verdict: Player rating, star man and key moments as Caley…