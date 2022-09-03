Teens more likely to try vaping than smoking – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teens more likely to try vaping than smoking – study

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.04am
Some 39% of teenagers said they have tried vaping, according to a new study (Nick Ansell/PA)
Some 39% of teenagers said they have tried vaping, according to a new study (Nick Ansell/PA)

A significant number of teens who try vaping have never smoked, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland said that the proportion of 16 and 17-year-olds who had tried e-cigarettes had increased from 23% in 2014 to 39% in 2019.

The 39% of adolescents who said they had tried e-cigarettes compares with 32% who had tried smoking.

And 68% of those who had tried e-cigarettes said that they had never tried smoking.

The main reasons teenagers gave for trying e-cigarettes were curiosity (66%) and because their friends were vaping (29%), according to figures from thousands of teenagers.

Only 3% said it was to quit smoking.

Meanwhile, researchers said that youngsters whose parents are smokers are 55% more likely to try e-cigarettes.

The new research, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, also found that these youngers were 51% more likely to have tried smoking.

Professor Luke Clancy, director general of the Institute, said: “We have found increasing use of e-cigarettes in Irish teenagers and that’s a pattern that is emerging elsewhere in the world.

“There’s a perception that vaping is a better alternative to smoking, but our research shows that this doesn’t apply to teenagers who usually haven’t tried cigarettes prior to e-cigarettes.

“This indicates that, for teens, vaping is a route into nicotine addiction, rather than out of it.”

Lead Researcher Dr Joan Hanafin added: “We can see that the number of teenagers using e-cigarettes is changing fast, so we need to keep monitoring the situation in Ireland and around the world.

“We also plan to study social media to understand how this influences girls’ and boys’ vaping behaviour.”

Commenting on the study, Professor Jonathan Grigg, chair of the European Respiratory Society’s Tobacco Control Committee, said: “These findings are worrying, not just for teenagers in Ireland, but for families all around the world.”

Earlier this year, a separate report from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) concluded that the proportion of children vaping is on the rise, with many being influenced by social media sites
such as TikTok.

While it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, the proportion of children aged 11 to 17 currently vaping has jumped from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2022.

