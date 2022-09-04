Three siblings killed in violent incident at house in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Three siblings killed in violent incident at house in Dublin

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 8.16am Updated: September 4 2022, 12.29pm
Forensic officers at the scene in the Rossfield estate (Niall Carson/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene in the Rossfield estate (Niall Carson/PA)

Police in Ireland are investigating the deaths of a teenager and her younger brother and sister following a violent incident in Dublin.

An 18-year-old woman and her brother and sister, twins aged eight, died after an incident at a house in the west of the city.

Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The two children and the teenager were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Garda Armed Support Unit used less-than-lethal devices to arrest a man in his early 20s at the scene.

He is currently detained at Tallaght garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also taken to CHI and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Gardai said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Gardai in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances are being investigated under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The scene in Rossfield estate remains sealed off and a forensic examination will take place on Sunday by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post-mortem examinations will also take place.

An Garda Siochana said it has appointed a family liaison officer and will continue to support those involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

Officers described it as a violent, challenging and traumatic incident which was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives and specialist armed support unit members.

Rossfield Estate incident
Forensic officers at the scene in the Rossfield estate (Niall Carson/PA)

An Garda Siochna also said it has put in place welfare support for all officers who attended the incident.

Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O’Connor, who was at the scene on Sunday morning, said there is widespread shock in the community.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I was getting calls from early morning with people bringing it to my attention,” Mr O’Connor said.

“People are only now beginning to come out of their house. I was at the Catholic Church a while ago and a lot people hadn’t heard, but the news was getting through.

“There is deep shock, people are really, really upset, any event like this would cause shock but the fact that it involves children.

“It’s a really shocking event for this community, and indeed for the wider Tallaght community and elsewhere. This will affect many, many people.

“I was talking to the gardai and they told me that their colleagues who were on last night were all deeply shocked.

“It is terrible. We have to think of the family, think of their neighbours, think of the wider community.

Rossfield Estate incident
Forensic officers at the scene of the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

“Attempts are being made to support the local community and the local Brookfield Youth and Community Centre has just confirmed to me that they’re opening up now for the rest of the day.

“People are welcome to come and grieve and have a cup of tea and talk about their grief.

“I really find it shocking to think three children of that age are no longer with us and won’t be going to school in the morning.”

There is a large gardai presence in the area while a full forensic examination of the scene is under way.

The upstairs windows of the property were open and smashed while blood stains could be seen on the window frames.

A smashed downstairs window also remained open while forensic officers examined the front garden.

A black car outside the property was also a focal point of the investigation.

The streets surrounding the property remained busy with children playing nearby.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

“My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

“Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will visit the Queen during their trip to the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has hailed the double boost of the transfer window closing and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to training (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut
A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Briefly-serving Pope John Paul I beatified
Larry the cat has announced his bid to become prime minister (Don’t Panic/Build Hollywood)
Twitter users delighted to see billboards announcing Larry the cat’s bid for PM
A woman among millions displaced to relief camps amid unprecedented flooding in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
Pakistan warns of more flooding as lake swells
Shaul Ladany visited Bergen-Belsen with his family (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Man who survived Holocaust and Munich Olympics attack returns to Germany
People make their way through heavy rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Ferries, schools and flights suspended in path of Typhoon Hinnamnor
Poll workers prepare for a referendum vote on the draft of a new constitution at a polling station in Santiago, Chile (Luis Hidalgo/AP)
Chile votes on major changes proposed in new constitution
Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party shifted to general election mode on Saturday night with the former president’s first rally since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago club in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice/AP)
Donald Trump holds first campaign rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Nasa said the inaugural flight of its new moon rocket is weeks away after another dangerous fuel leak forced launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule containing test dummies into lunar orbit (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Next Nasa moon rocket launch attempt weeks away

More from The Courier

Andrew Samuel
Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife
Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross…
0
Dick Campbell's side put in another toothless performance against Partick Thistle.
4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties' problem
0
Dale McClure
One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
Forensic officers at the scene in the Rossfield estate (Niall Carson/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn
0