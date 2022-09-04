Pakistan warns of more flooding as lake swells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pakistan warns of more flooding as lake swells

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 10.40am
A woman among millions displaced to relief camps amid unprecedented flooding in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
A woman among millions displaced to relief camps amid unprecedented flooding in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Officials in southern Pakistan have warned more flooding is expected as Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June and have killed nearly 1,300 people.

Meteorologists forecast more rain in the region in the coming days and authorities have urged villagers in the Jamshoro and Dadu districts of Sindh province near the lake to evacuate.

The rising waters have reached dangerous levels and pose a threat to a protective dyke and embankment, they said.

The lake, located west of the Indus River, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of the largest in Asia.

Young girl checked by doctor
A doctor checks on an infant at a makeshift camp for flood victims in Sukkur, Sindh province (Fareed Khan/AP)

Fariduddin Mustafa, an administrator for Jamshoro district, said on Sunday that officials made a cut into the lake’s embankment to allow excess water to escape and ultimately flow into the Indus. But still the water continues to rise, he said.

Parts of Dadu district have already been flooded, officials said.

The development comes a day after Pakistan appealed again to the international community for aid for victims of the unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains that have left millions homeless around the country.

Planes from around the world have been bringing supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.

Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Last week, he called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis. He will visit Pakistan on Friday to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.

School in relief camp
Flood-affected children attend school in a relief camp in Sindh province (Fareed Khan/AP)

In its latest report, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority put the death toll since mid-June – when monsoon rains started weeks earlier this year – at 1,290 as more fatalities were reported from flood affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces.

The authority said rescue operations are continuing on Sunday, with troops and volunteers using helicopters and boats to get people stranded out of flooded areas to relief camps, where they are provided with shelter, food and health care.

Scores of relief camps have been set up in government buildings servicing tens of thousands of people, while thousands more have taken shelter on roadsides on higher ground.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation has caused £8.7 billion in damage, and planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday “the scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will visit the Queen during their trip to the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has hailed the double boost of the transfer window closing and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to training (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut
A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Briefly-serving Pope John Paul I beatified
Larry the cat has announced his bid to become prime minister (Don’t Panic/Build Hollywood)
Twitter users delighted to see billboards announcing Larry the cat’s bid for PM
Shaul Ladany visited Bergen-Belsen with his family (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Man who survived Holocaust and Munich Olympics attack returns to Germany
Forensic officers at the scene in the Rossfield estate (Niall Carson/PA)
Three siblings killed in violent incident at house in Dublin
People make their way through heavy rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Ferries, schools and flights suspended in path of Typhoon Hinnamnor
Poll workers prepare for a referendum vote on the draft of a new constitution at a polling station in Santiago, Chile (Luis Hidalgo/AP)
Chile votes on major changes proposed in new constitution
Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party shifted to general election mode on Saturday night with the former president’s first rally since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago club in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice/AP)
Donald Trump holds first campaign rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Nasa said the inaugural flight of its new moon rocket is weeks away after another dangerous fuel leak forced launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule containing test dummies into lunar orbit (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Next Nasa moon rocket launch attempt weeks away

More from The Courier

Andrew Samuel
Body found in hunt for missing Abertay lecturer from Fife
Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
4 Dundee United talking points as stats show major style change after Jack Ross…
0
Dick Campbell's side put in another toothless performance against Partick Thistle.
4 Arbroath talking points as dire shots stat lays bare Lichties' problem
0
Dale McClure
One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work
The holiday park will be built on the site of the old Bendochy poultry farm near Blairgowrie.
New Blairgowrie holiday park at former poultry farm could be open by spring 2023
0
A woman among millions displaced to relief camps amid unprecedented flooding in Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Cyclamen is the early herald of autumn
0