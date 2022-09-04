Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 12.38pm
It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will visit the Queen during their trip to the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visits UK
Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.

The trip comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.

In the interview, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

An article by Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah includes a quote from a royal source which says it is hard to see that what Harry and Meghan are doing “would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public”.

When stepping away from their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan promised that “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty”.

Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
The newspaper said a source who knows the Queen well said: “She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be – that will take its toll.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the Prince of Wales is quoted as saying that Charles is “completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships”.

A royal source, who was involved in the negotiations around Harry and Meghan’s departure, told the paper the couple’s “star power” requires an association with the royal family “and the fuel on those flames is the family discord”.

Another palace source told the newspaper: “Ultimately, they are bashing the institution that has put them in the position they’re in, the longevity of that strategy is not sustainable.”

Harry and Meghan have taken part in a number of interviews since their departure from royal life, including a controversial sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Royal visit to Cheshire
They accused the royal family of racism, claiming an unnamed royal made a racist remark about Archie before he was born, and that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

The Duchess of Cambridge was publicly singled out by Meghan for allegedly making her cry in the run-up to the wedding.

Whilst in The Hague for the Invictus Games earlier this year, Harry did an interview with NBC’s Today show in which he appeared to issue a veiled warning to those closest to the Queen, saying he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected” and had “the right people around her”.

He did not elaborate on whether he was referring to royal aides or members of his family, but his comments are likely to have deepened the rift with his father and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, as well as perplexing palace officials.

Meghan has also been interviewed by US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres while Harry has been interviewed by James Corden, host of the US talk programme The Late Late Show.

Trooping the Colour
During The Cut interview, Meghan said she was told there was the same jubilation in South Africa when she married Harry as there was when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.

A royal source told The Sunday Times: “The whole thing is just staggering.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan will head to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

The couple will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event which is taking place on Tuesday, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will visit the Queen in Balmoral during their trip.

The PA news agency has contacted Harry and Meghan’s representatives for comment.

0