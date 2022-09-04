Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death in Storrington By Press Association September 4 2022, 2.44pm Updated: September 4 2022, 3.19pm A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a West Sussex town. Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10:05am on Sunday but he was pronounced dead. “A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.” Forensic officers are on the scene and there is a heightened police presence in the area. It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues, the force said. Members of the family of the dead man, who was 49, are being supported by specialist officers. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information which could help detectives with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev President dealt a blow as Chile strongly rejects radical new constitution Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final What the papers say – September 5 At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle Harry and Meghan’s new life after stepping down as senior working royals Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, study suggests More from The Courier Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022 0 CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has… 0 Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge 3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Inverness: New striker needed and Ian Murray… 0