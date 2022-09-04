Pep Guardiola waiting on news of Kyle Walker injury ahead of Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola waiting on news of Kyle Walker injury ahead of Champions League

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 3.14pm Updated: September 4 2022, 5.19pm
Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola is waiting to find out the severity of Kyle Walker’s injury as Manchester City’s attention turns to the Champions League.

The reigning Premier League champions were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at struggling Aston Villa on Saturday evening after failing to build on Erling Haaland’s 10th goal in six games.

Leon Bailey smashed home a superb leveller and shortly after Walker left with an injury that Guardiola is waiting for information on.

“He had to be substituted because he had some problems in the first half,” the City boss said. “He continued but at the end he could not continue.

“We will see (how he is). I didn’t speak with the doctors.”

Nathan Ake replaced Walker 10 minutes from time at Villa Park as the Holland defender made his first appearance after three weeks out with a groin complaint.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is unlikely to return from a knee issue until October, which led City to make a £15million deadline-day move for Borussia Dortmund’s Manuel Akanji.

Aymeric Laporte File Photo
Aymeric Laporte is still sidelined by injury (PA)

The 27-year-old was absent from the squad on Saturday evening but will be hoping to be involved in Tuesday’s Champions League group opener at Sevilla.

“Normally I am a positive person in general,” Guardiola said as he reflected on City’s start to the season ahead of the Group G opener.

“In general you analyse every game, the performance. We have dropped four points so far and now we have the Champions League.

“Every game away is difficult in the Premier League – Newcastle, today – I know how difficult it is and the opponents are really good.

“The titles we won in the past were difficult and this will be no exception.

“The people talk, but I know this is just the beginning. A lot of things are going to happen this season.”

Aston Villa v Manchester City – Premier League – Villa Park
Steven Gerrard is feeling the heat at Villa (PA)

Villa will be hoping their point against City will spark a revival, with Bailey’s fine goal in front of the Holte End helping alleviate mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

“First of all, I should say, it felt great and amazing to see Villa Park light up again,” Bailey told VillaTV.

“We’ve missed that feeling, the last game didn’t go so well.

“That was the best feeling of all for me; to see the stands, everybody was on their feet, it’s what we need to score more goals as well and give us confidence.

“Everybody, not just the players, the fans needed that energy back again,” the goalscorer said.

“And I think we gave that to them, I think we gave ourselves a lot of confidence again to move forward in the next coming games and build from this.”

