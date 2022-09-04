Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kensington High Street shooting By Press Association September 4 2022, 3.23pm Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning, sparking a murder investigation. Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire. Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived. He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am. A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev President dealt a blow as Chile strongly rejects radical new constitution Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final What the papers say – September 5 At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle Harry and Meghan’s new life after stepping down as senior working royals Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Primate behaviour changed as zoos closed for pandemic, study suggests More from The Courier Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022 0 CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has… 0 Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge 3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Inverness: New striker needed and Ian Murray… 0