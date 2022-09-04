Weather warning for thunderstorms across England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Weather warning for thunderstorms across England, Wales and Northern Ireland

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 5.06pm
The Met Office has issued a warning (James Manning/PA)
The Met Office has issued a warning (James Manning/PA)

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the UK.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place from 8pm on Sunday until 4am on Monday, with the weather potentially causing some localised disruption.

The warning covers London and south-east England, south-west England, most of Northern Ireland, large parts of Wales, east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray or hail, and there will probably be some damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes and gusty winds.

Flooding of homes and businesses is possible, and there could be delays to train services.

Forecasters say that some short-term loss of power and other services is also possible.

The Met Office said the heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across south-west England on Sunday and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are expected to clear during the early hours of Monday.

A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England in the late evening, moving north into the midlands overnight.

A few places may see 20mm to 30mm fall in less than an hour, while other places may not see much rainfall at all.

Forecasters said frequent lightning, hail and local gusty winds may accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across south-western parts of England and Wales.

