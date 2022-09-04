Firefighters working to contain blaze in northern California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters working to contain blaze in northern California

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 7.44pm
A boat is seen on a road in front of a burned vehicle in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood during the Mill Fire in Weed (Stephen Lam/AP)
A boat is seen on a road in front of a burned vehicle in the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood during the Mill Fire in Weed (Stephen Lam/AP)

About 1,000 people in the rural northern California community of Weed were still being kept from their homes as firefighters worked to contain a blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend.

Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring left a feeling of emptiness around the town the morning after evacuation orders were lifted for thousands of other residents.

“It’s eerily quiet,” said Susan Tavalero, a Weed city councillor, who was driving to a meeting with fire officials.

She was joined by Mayor Kim Greene, and the two hoped to get more details on how many homes had been lost.

A total of 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, fire officials said on Sunday, though it was not clear whether they were homes, businesses, or other buildings.

Crews kept the flames, known as the Mill Fire, from growing overnight.

As of Sunday morning, the fire covered about 6.6 square miles and was 25% contained, numbers unchanged since Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s morning report.

California Wildfires
Properties destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in Weed (Stephen Lam/AP)

Three people were injured, according to Cal Fire, but no other details were available.

Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Centre Mount Shasta, Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said on Saturday.

One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Centre, which has a burn unit.

Nearby, crews battled another blaze known as the Mountain Fire, which also sparked on Friday, though in a less populated area.

More than 300 people were under evacuation orders.

Weed, home to fewer than 3,000 people about 280 miles northeast of San Francisco, has long been seen by passers-by as a whimsical spot to stop along Interstate 5.

But the town, nestled in the shadow of Mt Shasta, is no stranger to wildfires.

Dominique Mathes, 37, said he’s had some close calls with wildfires since he has lived in Weed.

Though fire dangers are becoming more frequent, he is not interested in leaving.

“It’s a beautiful place,” he said.

“Everybody has risks everywhere, like Florida’s got hurricanes and floods, Louisiana has got tornadoes and all that stuff.

“So, it happens everywhere. Unfortunately here, it’s fires.”

California Wildfires
A police cordon is seen across a road (Stephen Lam/AP)

The winds make Weed and the surrounding area a perilous place for wildfires, whipping small flames into a frenzy.

Weed has seen three major fires since 2014, a period of extreme drought that has prompted the largest and most destructive fires in California history.

That drought persists as California heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Crews battled flames while much of the state baked in a Labour Day weekend heat wave, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in Los Angeles, exceptionally warm weather for Southern California.

Temperatures were expected to be even hotter through the Central Valley up to the capital of Sacramento.

The California Independent System Operator issued its fifth “flex alert,” a plea for people to use their air conditioners and other appliances sparingly from 4 to 9pm to protect the power grid.

