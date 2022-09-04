Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

By Press Association
September 4 2022, 11.37pm
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)

Villarreal moved into third place in LaLiga with a decisive 4-0 victory over Elche on Sunday.

Gerard Moreno opened the scoring in the 26th minute, tucking in his own rebound after an initial effort was blocked by Edgar Badia.

It took Giovani Lo Celso 10 more minutes to double the hosts’ advantage, who sent a left-footed strike into the top right from a tight angle.

Francis Coquelin trebled Villarreal’s tally after coming off the bench in the 79th minute and firing home from the centre of the area 10 minutes later.

That looked to be the final score before Jose Luis Morales got in on the action in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Unai Emery’s side ended the weekend level on 10 points with second-placed Barcelona, two behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Valencia, meanwhile, benefited from a full-squad effort as they dominated Getafe 5-1.

Toni Lato got the hosts off to an early lead in the seventh minute of a match that also saw first-half scores from Samuel Lino and Samu Castillejo before Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro put the game away after the break.

Both sides were down to 10 men late in the contest, with Valencia’s Ilaix Moriba seeing red in the 88th minute and Mauro Arambarri evening up the numbers in added time.

Elsewhere, Ruben Garcia’s 90th-minute goal lifted Osasuna to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Aimar Oroz broke the deadlock early in the second half before Florian Lejeune levelled proceedings with 15 minutes remaining.

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite’s 83rd-minute goal, meanwhile, was the only score in Espanyol’s close 1-0 victory over previously-unbeaten Athletic Bilbao.

Lens eked out a 1-1 draw at Reims despite also playing with 10 men after Deiver Machado was punished for tripping Junya Ito in the 66th minute.

Folarin Balogun netted the opener five minutes later, but Lois Openda guaranteed his third-placed Ligue 1 side a point with an 82nd-minute equaliser.

It was the same scoreline at Brest and Troyes, who drew with Strasbourg and Rennes respectively. Both matches also saw men sent off, with Troyes losing Yoann Salmier in the 26th minute and Strasbourg’s Sanjin Prcic punished in the 31st of their contest.

Montpellier’s Valere Germain was given a red card in first-half stoppage time of the 3-1 home loss to Lille, for whom Jonathan David bagged a brace for the visitors.

It took just one goal from Dango Ouattara to give Lorient victory at Ajaccio, while Breel Embolo was the sole scorer in Monaco’s win at Nice and Clermont Foot sealed a 2-0 home victory over Toulouse.

Four different goalscorers sealed fourth-placed Serie A side Udinese’s 4-0 win over Roma, with Destiny Udogie opening proceedings in the fifth minute before Lazar Samardzic, Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovric netted in the second half.

Verona beat visiting Sampdoria 2-1 thanks to an Emilio Audero own goal and a strike from Scotsman Josh Doig, while the sides split the spoils in the other two Sunday contests, with Cremonese playing out a goalless draw with Sassuolo and Bologna’s meeting with Spezia ending 2-2.

Both Bundesliga clashes ended in clean sheet victories for the away teams.

Aaron Caricol’s 55th-minute strike was enough to give Mainz a win at 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach, who saw Ko Itakura sent off two minutes before the game-winner.

Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, sealed a 2-0 win at Augsburg. Second-half goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Marco Richter gave the capital club their first win of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Everton loanee Dele Alli netted in just his second match for Besiktas, his 35th-minute goal the second in his new side’s 3-2 victory over Ankaragucu, which lifted them to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says there is more to come from Marcus Rashford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

More from The Courier

Julia Donaldson, 72, author of famous children's book, The Gruffalo.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson reveals why tale is dedicated to Angus primary school
Courier Business, Rob McLaren story CR0018606 . Elaine Maddison, Chief Executive of Brightsolid. Pic shows; General view of the exterior of Brightsolid, Dundee. Tuesday, 21st January, 2020. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Brightsolid launches defence against cyber-attack
Youngsters take part in the Dundee Cyclathon on alternative cycles.
Best pictures from Dundee Cyclathon 2022
0
Raith Rovers supporters watched their side lose 2-0 to Inverness.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Raith Rovers fans within rights to be concerned - but it has…
0
Perth road lorry
Perth road reopens after lorry overturns under railway bridge
Billy Dodds and Ian Murray shake hands following Saturday's match.
3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Inverness: New striker needed and Ian Murray…
0