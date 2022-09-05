Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Meghan to make speech as she joins Harry on UK trip

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 2.47am Updated: September 5 2022, 3.27am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hug Team United Kingdom competitor Lisa Johnston at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hug Team United Kingdom competitor Lisa Johnston at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will later make their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The trip comes just days after Meghan’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut magazine in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything”.

The former Suits actress said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.

They are going to Manchester on Monday for the One Young World summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

The pair will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

Next stop is Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year To Go event which is taking place on Tuesday, before they return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London where Harry will deliver a speech on Thursday.

Platinum Jubilee
Peter Phillips, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Zara and Mike Tindall, leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Daniel Leal/PA)

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The trip falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a government by the Queen.

The monarch will appoint a new prime minister at Balmoral for the first time in her reign.

The 96-year-old, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan will visit the Queen in Balmoral during their trip.

An article by Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah included a quote from a royal source which says it is hard to see that what Harry and Meghan are doing “would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for a previous WellChild Awards in London (Toby Melville/PA)

When stepping away from their roles as senior royals, Harry and Meghan promised that “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty”.

The newspaper said a source who knows the Queen well said: “She doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be – that will take its toll.”

Meanwhile, security will be at the forefront of Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high-profile appearances.

The duke is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

This summer he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

The royal family has been bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen and the Prince of Wales at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The memoirs were expected to be published in late 2022 by Penguin Random House but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

There will be concern in royal quarters that the duke will delve into his rift with his brother the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father the Prince of Wales, his view of stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout of Megxit.

Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism in their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview last year, saying an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their son Archie before he was born, and that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan.

It is thought unlikely the couple will be joined by their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.

The youngsters travelled with their parents to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee and Lili celebrated her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but Archie and his younger sister did not attend any public events.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) in 2019 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Harry and Meghan kept out of the limelight for the majority of the weekend, with the Queen deciding only working royals should grace the Buckingham Palace balcony during the historic festivities.

The Sussexes renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

If Harry and Meghan are staying at their UK base, they will be just minutes away from the Cambridges, who are believed to have relocated to their new home, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate.

The location of the Cambridges’ new home raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
A camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu (AP)
UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
A B-52H Stratofortress refuels over the Middle East on Sunday (US Air Force via AP)
US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran
Park Sang-hak holds a placard carrying pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong in Ganghwa, South Korea (Fighters for a Free North Korea via AP)
Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea’s warning
Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police via AP)
Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger
Survivors of the notorious Fairbridge farm school orphanages in Australia are demanding answers from Charles and his charity after learning their wait for compensation has been delayed by another two years (Alamy/PA)
Prince’s Trust ‘should be ashamed’ over ‘cruel’ redress delays to abuse victims
A Coast Guard helicopter searches the area where a floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island (The Seattle Times via AP)
One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference (The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects
Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight (Yui Mok/PA)
Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife