At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle By Press Association September 5 2022, 3.11am A large driftwood tree root on the coast of Mutiny Bay-Puget Sound as viewed from West Beach, Whidbey Island, Washington, USA (Alamy/PA) At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday. The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north-west of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and "eight individuals" were missing.