At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north-west of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” were missing.