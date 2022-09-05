UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 9.38am
A camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu (AP)
A camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu (AP)

The United Nations has said “famine is at the door” in Somalia, with “concrete indications” it will occur later this year in the southern Bay region.

This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands of people are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters that he was “shocked to my core these past few days” on a visit to Somalia in which he witnessed starving babies too weak to cry.

A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late.

At least one million people in Somalia have been displaced by the worst drought in decades that also affects the wider Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia and Kenya.

Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases like cholera.

Somalia drought graphic
This map illustrates the severity of projected food insecurities across Somalia (AP)

A declaration means more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30% of children are acutely malnourished and more than two people out of 10,000 are dying every day.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been described as a disaster for Somalia, which has suffered from a shortage of humanitarian aid as international donors focus on Europe.

Somalia also sourced at least 90% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine before the war and has been hit hard by scarcity and the sharp rise in food prices.

A woman by her children's graves
Fatuma Abdi Aliyow sits by the graves of her two sons who died of malnutrition-related diseases last week, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu (AP)

Hungry families in Somalia have been travelling for days or weeks on foot through parched terrain in search of assistance.

Many bury family members along the way. Even when they reach camps outside urban areas, they find little or no help.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
A B-52H Stratofortress refuels over the Middle East on Sunday (US Air Force via AP)
US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran
Park Sang-hak holds a placard carrying pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong in Ganghwa, South Korea (Fighters for a Free North Korea via AP)
Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea’s warning
Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police via AP)
Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger
Survivors of the notorious Fairbridge farm school orphanages in Australia are demanding answers from Charles and his charity after learning their wait for compensation has been delayed by another two years (Alamy/PA)
Prince’s Trust ‘should be ashamed’ over ‘cruel’ redress delays to abuse victims
A Coast Guard helicopter searches the area where a floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island (The Seattle Times via AP)
One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference (The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects
Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight (Yui Mok/PA)
Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev

More from The Courier

The police car in the ditch on Lothian Crescent, Dundee.
Police car ends up in ditch after Dundee pursuit
Police at the protest on Ballindean Road, Dundee.
Three people charged after street protest in Dundee
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg
How to eat better – despite being on budget
High Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Emergency services on Albert Street, Dundee.
Man, 52, dies after falling from Dundee flat window
The A985 near Charlestown in Fife. Image: Google.
Fire crews free man from vehicle after crash on A985 in Fife