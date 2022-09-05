Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 10.56am Updated: September 5 2022, 12.31pm
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

A fourth man is being questioned in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was stopped by officers on the M42 in the Midlands, Merseyside Police said.

He was the fourth man to be arrested in the space of 24 hours by officers investigating the death of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA Media)

A force spokesman said the vehicle the man was driving was seized following his arrest on Sunday evening.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two other men, a 41-year-old from Knowsley and a 29-year-old from Liverpool, are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Warrants were executed at two properties in Liverpool on Sunday, police said.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot who were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death have been released on bail.

