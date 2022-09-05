Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 11.54am Updated: September 5 2022, 12.02pm
Kenya’s Supreme Court judges (Ben Curtis/AP)
Kenya’s Supreme Court judges (Ben Curtis/AP)

Kenya’s Supreme Court has unanimously rejected challenges to the official results of the presidential election and upheld Deputy President William Ruto’s win.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga had alleged irregularities in the otherwise peaceful August 9 election that was marked by last-minute drama when the electoral commission split and traded accusations of misconduct.

The court found little or no evidence for the various claims and called some “nothing more than hot air”.

It also expressed puzzlement why the four dissenting commissioners participated until the final minutes in a vote-tallying process they criticised as opaque.

The commission “needs far-reaching reforms,” the court acknowledged, “but are we to nullify an election on the basis of a last-minute boardroom rupture?”

The court shocked Kenyans in the previous election in 2017 by overturning the results of the presidential election, a first in Africa, and ordered a fresh vote after Odinga filed a challenge. He then boycotted that new election.

This time, Mr Odinga was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in the latest example of shifting political alliances in East Africa’s most stable democracy.

Mr Odinga’s team had challenged the technology used by the electoral commission and alleged that voting results had been tampered with, and it argued that the electoral commission chair had essentially acted alone in declaring the winner.

Mr Odinga’s team questioned an election seen as the country’s most transparent, with results from tens of thousands of polling stations posted online within hours of the vote for Kenyans to follow the tally themselves.

Such reforms were in part the result of Mr Odinga’s previous election challenge.

Now Kenyans wait to see whether any anger over the election will be channelled into the streets in a country with a history of sometimes deadly political violence. The election had one of the lowest turnouts in the country’s history of multiparty democracy, under 65%.

The 77-year-old Mr Odinga, who has pursued the presidency for a quarter-century, has indicated he would accept the court’s decision.

The 55-year-old Mr Ruto, who had a bitter split with Kenyatta after Kenyatta made peace with Mr Odinga to calm the 2017 election crisis, had appealed to Kenyans by portraying himself as a “hustler” from humble beginnings against the “dynasties” of Kenyatta and Odinga, whose fathers were Kenya’s first president and vice president.

Mr Ruto now faces the challenge of finding the money to back up his campaign promises to the poor, as Kenya’s debt levels are now nearly 70% of its GDP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Maidstone County Hall in Kent (PA)
‘No indication’ army gunner, 23, intended to take her own life at Kent barracks
John Barlow stopped an out-of-control car on the M62 (John Barlow/PA)
Dad uses car to stop out-of-control vehicle on busy motorway
Chelsea’s Reece James has made five Premier League appearances this term (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027
Former US president Barack Obama (Jane Barlow/PA)
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
South-west China quake leaves 21 dead and triggers landslides
Thunderstorms pictures across southern and central parts of the UK at 10pm on Monday night (Met Office/PA)
Heavy rain and thunderstorms to return after 36,000 lightning strikes recorded
Pressure increased on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)
Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers defends Leicester players arguing on the pitch
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Ukrainian soldiers fire on the front line in the Donetsk region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Ukraine says four civilians killed and seven wounded by Russian shells
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0