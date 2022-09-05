Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers defends Leicester players arguing on the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers defends Leicester players arguing on the pitch

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.09pm Updated: September 5 2022, 12.35pm
Pressure increased on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)
Pressure increased on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)

Beleaguered Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is adamant his underperforming players are “very much together” and “giving everything” despite the club’s worst start to a Premier League season.

The struggling Foxes remain bottom of the table with just a single point after Sunday’s 5-2 hammering at Brighton condemned them to a fifth consecutive top-flight defeat.

Sections of City’s travelling support turned on their under-pressure manager at the Amex Stadium, unfurling a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner at full-time and chanting for him to be sacked.

Leicester’s players also vented frustration in Sussex, which included heated on-field exchanges between Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Danny Ward and, later, James Maddison and substitute Daniel Amartey.

“I’m happy when that happens because they’ve got to tell each other,” Rodgers said of the disagreements. “You can’t hide behind a rock and pretend it’s not happening.

“The group is very much together, that’s the beauty of it. The spirit’s there, a great bunch of guys that have talent but, at the minute, collectively we’re not quite showing that talent and that’s (due to) confidence.

“We’re very much together, there’s no doubt about that. But the telling things to each other on the pitch, I like that.

Brendan Rodgers endured a difficult afternoon on the south coast
Brendan Rodgers endured a difficult afternoon on the south coast (Steven Paston/PA)

“The players are giving everything and fighting.”

After coming 12th the season after their shock 2016 title success, Leicester have registered five successive top-half finishes in the Premier League.

But, following a frustrating transfer window in which he was unable to significantly add to his selection options, Rodgers has already warned that avoiding relegation is the main aim this term.

The Northern Irishman feels it is “a constant challenge” to plug gaps in his team after likening his squad to a jigsaw with missing pieces.

“We have the players that we have, that have the skill set that they have and we have to try and maximise what we can get out of them,” said Rodgers, who is favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

“For us, it’s like a jigsaw, we’ve got pieces missing and it is a constant challenge to try and fill the gaps where the pieces are missing.

“That’s the reality of where we’re at but it won’t stop us trying and fighting and working to get the best results we can.

“Football can change very quickly. We get one result and that will breed a lot of confidence into the players and then we can move on from there.

“It’s my job and the staff’s job to keep them up there, keep them fighting, keep them working.”

Leicester led after just 51 seconds through Kelechi Iheanacho and, following Luke Thomas’ own goal and a strike from Moises Caicedo, were level at the break thanks to Patson Daka.

But the visitors were outclassed in the second period.

Leandro Trossard restored fourth-placed Brighton’s lead before Alexis Mac Allister shrugged off the disappointment of having a stunning strike ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR check by adding a penalty and a brilliant late free-kick to take his tally to four goals in as many games.

“Of course I was annoyed,” Argentina midfielder Mac Allister told Albion’s website. “It was a fantastic goal and I’m not sure if I will score another goal like that in my life, but it’s football and we have to accept it.

“We have to get used to VAR, it’s part of the game now and of course sometimes it helps us with a decision.

“It was a fantastic performance by the boys. Apart from Fulham (a 2-1 loss in midweek) it’s been a good start for us and we’ll try to do even better in the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Caitlin Foord (centre) scored against Tottenham last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal have already sold 40,000 tickets for Super League derby with Tottenham
Kyogo Furuhashi trained on Monday (Robert Perry/PA)
Boost for Celtic as Kyogo Furuhashi trains ahead of Real Madrid clash
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s second spell as Burton has ended in disappointment (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink steps down after poor start to season
Chelsea’s Reece James has made five Premier League appearances this term (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027
Erik ten Hag’s side have put their shocking start behind them (Martin Rickett/PA)
The statistics behind Man Utd turnaround as Red Devils rise from bottom to fifth
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Idyllic Wentworth is a battleground for golf's civil war
0
Ferrari mechanics wait for a tyre during Carlos Sainz’s stop (Christian Bruna/AP)
Nico Rosberg feels Ferrari need to make ‘fundamental changes’ after latest error
Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0