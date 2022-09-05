Dad uses car to stop out-of-control vehicle on busy motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Dad uses car to stop out-of-control vehicle on busy motorway

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.34pm
John Barlow stopped an out-of-control car on the M62 (John Barlow/PA)
John Barlow stopped an out-of-control car on the M62 (John Barlow/PA)

A motorist has told of the dramatic moment he used his vehicle to stop a car whose driver had fallen seriously ill at the wheel in the outside lane of a busy motorway.

John Barlow thought the other driver was dead when he looked in to the car heading slowly along the overtaking lane of the M62 near Leeds on Saturday.

He got his Hyundai in front of the Audi, then took his foot off the accelerator and eased the car behind to a halt, before getting out to help the man, who was barely breathing.

The two cars bumped together before stopping (John Barlow/PA)

After trying to break into the locked vehicle using his elbow, Mr Barlow was helped by a tradesman with a hammer to get access to the stricken middle-aged driver, and then tilted his head back to free his airway.

Others then stopped to help, including a doctor on the other carriageway of the M62 who travelled to the next junction, turned round then battled through the backed-up traffic to get to work with a defibrillator.

Mr Barlow, a 59-year-old martial arts instructor from Middleton, Greater Manchester, told the PA news agency he had first noticed the Audi in the outside lane going slower and slower and pulled alongside.

He said: “He looked dead at the wheel.

The drama played out on the outside lane of the M62 near Leeds (John Barlow/PA)

“I could see his lips were blue and he had blood trickling down his face.

“His head was tilting forward.

“I thought ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to stop him’.

“I matched his speed then eased my way in front of him and then slowly took my foot off the accelerator.”

He was driving his wife Kirsty and son Joey, seven, to pick up a new kitten in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, and his son in the back screamed as the runaway car behind bumped into them.

The family managed to get to Pontefract to collect Joey’s kitten (John Barlow/PA)

“I guess the car behind was going 30mph, he hit my car a couple of times and then we came to a stop,” he said.

Mr Barlow was helped by the tradesman to get into the car, then a first aid refresher course he had recently taken kicked in and he opened the seriously ill driver’s airway by tilting his jaw backwards, at which point the man took in a gasp of air.

Others drivers stopped at the scene, bringing the four-lane carriageway to a halt, and a physio and an off-duty female police officer took over the first aid until paramedics arrived.

Mr Barlow said: “Everyone was amazing, it was a real team effort. They got the man on the floor, then the doctor jumped in as well.”

The next day Mr Barlow received a call from West Yorkshire Police thanking him and he was told the driver had suffered a seizure but was well enough to go home.

Mr Barlow’s car was not badly damaged in the impact and he was able to continue the journey to get Joey his kitten.

He hoped to meet the man he saved in the future, saying: “I’d shake his hand and give him a hug.”

And he asked for people to think about taking a first aid course and having something in their car that could be used to break a window in an emergency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Maidstone County Hall in Kent (PA)
‘No indication’ army gunner, 23, intended to take her own life at Kent barracks
Chelsea’s Reece James has made five Premier League appearances this term (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027
Former US president Barack Obama (Jane Barlow/PA)
Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
South-west China quake leaves 21 dead and triggers landslides
Thunderstorms pictures across southern and central parts of the UK at 10pm on Monday night (Met Office/PA)
Heavy rain and thunderstorms to return after 36,000 lightning strikes recorded
Pressure increased on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Brighton (Steven Paston/PA)
Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers defends Leicester players arguing on the pitch
Kenya’s Supreme Court judges (Ben Curtis/AP)
Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s presidential win
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Ukrainian soldiers fire on the front line in the Donetsk region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Ukraine says four civilians killed and seven wounded by Russian shells
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Deadly earthquake shakes part of south-western China

More from The Courier

Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Students at Dundee high school
Recipe for success: 5 ways this Dundee high school turns students into champions
Joseph Fisher, 54, missing from Cupar
Search launched for missing Cupar man Joseph Fisher
0
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO slams ‘unfair’ media report about renaming of Tannadice lounge formerly dedicated…
0