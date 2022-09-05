Driver, 82, with failing eyesight jailed for six months for killing cyclist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver, 82, with failing eyesight jailed for six months for killing cyclist

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.09pm
Salisbury Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Salisbury Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

The family of a cyclist killed by an 82-year-old driver have called on elderly motorists to check their eyesight to prevent other families suffering the “pain and devastation” they have endured.

Peter Gardner, of Bloswood Lane, Whitchurch, Hampshire, was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra when he collided with cyclist Jim Tassell from behind and knocked him off his bike.

The incident happened on the B3400 between Andover Down and Hurstbourne Priors on July 23, 2021.

Cyclist Jim Tassell (Family handout/Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Mr Tassell, 70, from Andover, was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital where he died five days later.

Gardner was jailed for six months at Salisbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “The court heard Gardner was only able to read a registration plate at three metres away, as opposed to the required 20 metres.

“In his sentencing remarks, the judge said Gardner must have known his eyesight was failing.”

Following the sentencing, the Tassell family said in a statement: “We are pleased the judge imposed a custodial sentence as this gives us a small piece of justice.

“We hope this sentence acts as a warning to any elderly driver with poor eyesight to ensure they are medically and legally fit to drive.

“We urge anyone who is concerned about an elderly driver to act so
other families do not have to go through the pain and devastation that was inflicted upon us.”

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic and completely avoidable death.

“If Peter Gardner had made sure he was safe to drive then this collision would not have happened, saving the Tassell family the pain and turmoil they have been through.

“All drivers, no matter their age, have a responsibility to ensure they are fit and healthy. By getting behind the wheel with poor eyesight, you are putting your own life and the lives of other innocent road users at risk.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

