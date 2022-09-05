Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Excitement rises as Don’t Worry Darling arrives in Venice

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.18pm
Don’t Worry Darling (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Don’t Worry Darling (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which is having its world premiere on Monday night on the Lido.

Dozens of Harry Styles fans were camping out in front of the theatre where the premiere would be held that evening and excitement was high for the arrival of the pop star whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothee Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint.

Many eyes were also turned to the film’s press conference, with hopes that reports about behind-the-scenes tension with star Florence Pugh would be addressed or clarified.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Arrival
Harry Styles arrives in Venice (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Wilde, before the premiere, said she did not want to contribute to “the endless tabloid gossip” and “the noise”.

“The internet feeds itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t need to contribute, I think it’s significantly well-nourished.”

Pugh is in the middle of production on Dune 2, a massive blockbuster and is expected to go straight back after her Venice obligations.

Though the star of the film, she did not attend the press conference as her flight had not yet landed.

“Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight,” Wilde said. “I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day,”

Behind-the-scenes drama rarely extends beyond internal industry gossip, but the question of exactly what happened in the making of Don’t Worry Darling has become a source of global intrigue.

Lack of clarity about everything from Shia LaBeouf’s departure from the film early on, to Pugh’s perceived lack of public support for the project on her social media accounts have been simmering on TikTok and twitter for some time and then furthered by a report in the Hollywood newsletter Puck, citing various anonymous studio and production sources.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Arrival
Olivia Wilde (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Wilde, for her part, has been nothing but effusive about her lead actor. In an interview with The Associated Press she spoke at length an about Pugh’s extraordinary talent saying that what she did with the role was “singularly brilliant” and that the character of Alice is a “heroine for the ages”.

Still, questions remain about why Pugh has not been posting much about the film on her Instagram. She did not hype the trailer, or say anything about getting into Venice.

It is worth noting that Pugh’s Dune 2 co-star Chalamet, had a similarly brief stay in Venice for his film Bones and All.

It is likely to be the only appearance he will make on behalf of that film, but no-one wrote any headlines about Chalamet “limiting” his press engagements

Wilde herself also became a tabloid fixture after paparazzi caught on to her off screen relationship with Styles. And then there was the CinemaCon moment, in which Wilde was served custody papers by her ex, Jason Sudeikis, during a presentation about her movie on stage in front of thousands of industry professionals and theatre owners.

Then in the past few weeks, all the little threads seemed to catch fire at once. Much of that was stoked by LaBeouf, who came out of the woodwork to contest a two-year-old narrative that he had been fired from the project. Ultimately, his role went to Styles.

Wilde, in a Variety cover story, is not directly quoted saying she fired him. She did offer: “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

In response, LaBeouf sent private emails, texts and video messages to Variety to prove his case that he actually quit due to lack of rehearsal time.

The video message, in which she tries to convince LaBeouf to stay on as Jack, was subsequently leaked online in which calls Pugh “Miss Flo.”

The moderator of the press conference cut off a reporter attempting to ask about LaBeouf, saying that Wilde had already answered that in her comment about “tabloid gossip” and noise.

LaBeouf, who is heading to court next year on abuse allegations from his ex, FKA twigs, happens to also be in Venice this year with the film Padre Pio.

The press conference stuck to the themes of the film, a mid-century styled psychological thriller about a picture-perfect couple Alice (Pugh) and her husband Jack (Styles) who live in an experimental community in the desert.

“We were really interested in the kind of problematic nature of nostalgia itself,” Wilde said. “In this film everything is a metaphor…everything that is beautiful is also sinister. That is by design.”

The film is playing out of competition at the festival in the lead up to its September 23 theatrical release.

