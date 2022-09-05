Police investigate claims Chesterfield player linked to assault on Oldham’s Hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigate claims Chesterfield player linked to assault on Oldham's Hope

By Press Association
September 5 2022
Hallam Hope joined Oldham following a spell with Swindon (Tess Derry/PA)
Police are investigating claims an unnamed Chesterfield player was involved in a “vicious assault” which left Oldham forward Hallam Hope with “serious injuries”.

Hope was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday’s Vanarama National League match between the two clubs.

The 28-year-old required hospital treatment and will be sidelined for “some weeks”.

Oldham have reported the matter to Greater Manchester Police and provided CCTV footage of the assault.

Chesterfield later said they were aware of an allegation relating to one of their players and that the club were assisting police enquiries.

“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening,” read an Oldham statement, released on Monday.

“Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

“The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”

Hope played all 90 minutes of the weekend fixture, which his side lost 2-0.

A Chesterfield statement read: “Following an incident which took place after Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an unnamed Chesterfield player.

Hallam Hope warms up
Barbados international Hope came through Everton’s academy system (David Howarth/PA)

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”

Barbados international Hope came through Everton’s academy system and had permanent spells with Bury, Carlisle and Swindon before joining the Latics last summer.

The Manchester-born player represented England up to under-19 level.

