Opec+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Opec+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.48pm
(AP)
(AP)

Opec and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, have cut their supplies to the global economy by 100,000 barrels per day, underlining their unhappiness with crude prices that have sagged because of recession fears.

The decision on Monday by energy ministers means the cut for October rolls back the mostly symbolic increase of the same amount in September.

The move follows a statement last month from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the group could reduce output at any time.

Oil producers such as Saudi Arabia have resisted calls from US President Joe Biden to pump more oil to lower petrol prices and the burden on consumers.

But worries about slumping future demand have helped send prices down from June peaks of over 120 dollars per barrel, cutting into the windfall for the government budgets of Opec+ countries but proving a blessing for drivers as pump prices have eased.

The energy minsters said in a statement the September increase was only for that month, and the group could meet again at any time to address market developments.

Other factors are lurking that could influence the price of oil. For one, the Group of Seven major democracies plan to impose a price cap on imports of Russian oil and what effect that might have on the market. The price level for the cap has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, a deal between Western countries and Iran to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme could ease sanctions and see more than one million barrels of Iranian oil return to the market in coming months.

However, tensions between the US and Iran appear to have risen in recent days: Iran seized two US naval drones in the Red Sea, and US, Kuwaiti and Saudi warplanes flew over the Middle East on Sunday in a show of force.

Oil prices have gyrated in recent months: Recession fears have pushed them down, while worries of a loss of Russian oil because of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine pushed them up.

Recently, recession fears have taken the upper hand. Economists in Europe are pencilling in a recession at the end of this year due to skyrocketing inflation fed by energy costs, while China’s severe restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus have sapped growth in that major world economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Rail passengers on the West Coast Main Line face a further cut to services as another operator embroiled in an industrial dispute is introducing emergency timetables (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train operator involved in industrial dispute slashes timetables
Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to Direct Line Home Insurance (David Davies/PA Archive)
Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’
Vertu said that profit in the first half was ahead of last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vertu registers profit increase but warns of rising electricity bill
Berkeley is a London-focused construction company (Victoria Jones/PA)
Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs
Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has dropped its appeal against a legal ruling that would have prevented the handover of the contract to rival Allwyn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
National Lottery handover to Allwyn set to go ahead after Camelot drops appeal
One of the UK’s biggest bus companies has fallen victim to a cyber attack (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Transport company Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack
The pilot banking hub in Lanarkshire.
After closure of last bank in Brechin, could a new banking hub provide a…
0
Scottish Deer Centre owners David Hamilton and Gavin Findlay.
Scottish Deer Centre's 'pay as you please' admission cost plans after boost in visitors
0
The new £370m HS2 Birmingham Interchange station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said (HS2 Ltd/PA)
New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites

More from The Courier

photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular'
Police outside the Co-op at Panmurefield, where the front doors have been smashed in.
Police stand guard outside Dundee Co-op after suspected ram-raid
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait…
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone players have to maintain the levels they hit against St…
0